Earth Science News
FLORA AND FAUNA
 Some bacteria evolve in seasonal cycles like clockwork
illustration only
Some bacteria evolve in seasonal cycles like clockwork
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 06, 2025

Bacteria in Wisconsin's Lake Mendota demonstrate a unique pattern of evolution, with species adapting to dramatic seasonal changes and then reverting genetically to prior states over time. According to a study published in Nature Microbiology, researchers found that hundreds of bacterial species evolve in response to shifting environmental conditions yet consistently return to near-identical genetic states after seasonal cycles.

"I was surprised that such a large portion of the bacterial community was undergoing this type of change," said Robin Rohwer, a postdoctoral researcher at The University of Texas at Austin and lead author of the study. "I was hoping to observe just a couple of cool examples, but there were literally hundreds."

Rohwer conducted the research during her doctoral studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and later at UT Austin. Lake Mendota undergoes stark seasonal transformations, with ice covering the lake in winter and algae dominating in summer. These shifts favor different bacterial strains at various times, creating a continuous cycle of competitive adaptation.

The study utilized a 20-year archive of 471 water samples from Lake Mendota, collected as part of a National Science Foundation-funded project. Researchers assembled metagenomes - comprehensive genetic blueprints - by analyzing fragments of DNA left by bacteria and other organisms. This represents the longest metagenomic time series from a natural environment to date.

"This study is a total game changer in our understanding of how microbial communities change over time," said Brett Baker, a co-author and Rohwer's postdoctoral mentor. "This is just the beginning of what these data will tell us about microbial ecology and evolution in nature."

The study also uncovered longer-term evolutionary shifts triggered by extreme environmental events. For example, during an anomalous 2012 summer - marked by early ice melt, hot and dry conditions, and reduced algae - a significant number of bacteria exhibited lasting genetic changes related to nitrogen metabolism.

"I thought, out of hundreds of bacteria, I might find one or two with a long-term shift," Rohwer said. "But instead, 1 in 5 had big sequence changes that played out over years. We were only able to dig deep into one species, but some of those other species probably also had major gene changes."

With climate change expected to bring more extreme weather events to the Midwest, the findings carry important implications for understanding microbial responses to environmental stresses. "Our study suggests microbes will evolve in response to both gradual climate shifts and abrupt changes," Rohwer added.

Reconstructing bacterial genomes required supercomputing resources from the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC). Rohwer explained that this computational effort, which took months at TACC, would have required 34 years on a standard laptop due to the complexity of assembling over 30,000 genomes from about 2,800 species.

"Imagine each species' genome is a book, and each little DNA fragment is a sentence," she said. "Each sample has hundreds of books, all cut up into these sentences. To reassemble each book, you have to figure out which book each sentence came from and put them back together in order."

The study included contributions from researchers Mark Kirkpatrick at UT, Sarahi Garcia of Carl von Ossietzky University of Oldenburg and Stockholm University, and Matthew Kellom of the U.S. Department of Energy's Joint Genome Institute. A related paper in the journal explores the ecology and evolution of viruses in the same lake samples.

Research Report:Twenty years of bacterial ecology and evolution in a freshwater lake

Related Links
 Long-Term Evolution Experiment
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLORA AND FAUNA
Mayotte faces environment, biodiversity crisis after cyclone
 Dzaoudzi, France (AFP) Dec 27, 2024
 Mayotte has changed beyond recognition since a cyclone devastated the Indian Ocean territory, sparking an environment and biodiversity crisis that could last for a decade or more, scientists say. After barrelling into the archipelago at 200 kilometres per hour (125 mph), Cyclone Chido left behind scenes of desolation: Trees mowed down as far as the eye can see, sturdy tree trunks blown apart as if struck by mortars, the previous green of the foliage replaced by a sad brown. "It's an environmenta ... read more
FLORA AND FAUNA
Japan's Wajima craftmakers see hope in disaster-hit region

 Ecuador's leader orders stepped-up search for missing adolescents

 Mayotte families left homeless by cyclone leave shelters

 French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte
FLORA AND FAUNA
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence

 Unlocking new potential in 2D superconducting polymers

 Materials with unexpected electronic properties found in twisted layers

 New radar algorithm enhances resolution without replacing hardware
FLORA AND FAUNA
One dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed amid massive waves

 Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution

 Three dead as massive waves slam Peru, Ecuador and Chile

 Key public service makes quiet return in Gaza
FLORA AND FAUNA
ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting

 One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland

 Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100

 Buried landforms unveil ancient glacial history beneath the North Sea
FLORA AND FAUNA
Blooming hard: Taiwan's persimmon growers struggle

 China's frigid northeast thrives on 'little potato' tourism boom

 Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations

 Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms
FLORA AND FAUNA
French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte

 Tens of thousands protest over Spain flood response

 Number of cyclones not increasing, but intensity is, data shows

 A fearful New Year in temporary homes after Japan quake
FLORA AND FAUNA
Ivory Coast president says French forces to withdraw in January

 Guinea junta leader says 2025 a 'crucial electoral year'

 10 civilians killed in 'accidential' Nigerian army strike

 France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal
FLORA AND FAUNA
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights

 US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked

 Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.