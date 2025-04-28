Syria FM says wants to 'strengthen relations' with China

A foreign ministry statement said that Shaibani met with the Chinese ambassador to the United Nations, Fu Cong, at UN headquarters in New York, where he had been representing Syria at a session of the Security Council.
In the meeting with Beijing's envoy, Shaibani said Syria's new government was seeking to "strengthen relations with China" and that the two countries "will work together to build a long-term strategic partnership in the near future", according to the statement.
This was not the first high-level meeting between the two governments since Islamist-led forces toppled Assad in December, capping years of civil war. In late February, interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa met with the Chinese ambassador to Damascus.
Along with Russia and Iran, China was an important backer of the Assad government, including during the war, which broke out in 2011.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Crisis-hit Maldives secures $8.8bn Qatar investment
10 dead, dozens hurt after boats capsize in China: state media
Over 200 killed in at least 243 Myanmar military attacks since quake: UN
Explosion in northern China housing complex kills one, injures 21
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
New Zealand, Phillippines sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment
Canadian firm makes first bid for international seabed mining license
France, Germany and Italy failing to stop destructive fishing: NGOs
Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yields
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds
Ice cores from tropics challenge Holocene temperature models
Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study
Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
|
Climate change takes spice from Indonesia clove farms
Will the vegetables of the future be fortified using tiny needles?
Chinese tea hub branches into coffee as tastes change
Elitist no more, caviar is turning casual
Major offshore quake causes tsunami scare in Chile, Argentina
Over 45,000 affected by Somalia flash floods since mid-April: UN
Jordan evacuates tourists from Petra after flood hits
Researchers solve one of Earth's ancient volcanic mysteries
MSF hospital bombed in South Sudan
Understanding Nigeria's new wave of jihadist attacks
Paramilitary shelling hits Sudan's presidential palace: army source
Sudan paramilitaries kill at least 165 in Darfur city over 10 days: activists
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters