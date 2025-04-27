Earth Science News
 Four dead, 13 injured in Algeria landslide
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Algiers (AFP) April 27, 2025

Four people have died and 13 others injured in a landslide in Algeria's western coastal city of Oran, authorities said on Sunday.

The landslide occurred late Saturday in the city's Hai Essanouber district, the civil defence agency said.

It said the four "deceased were between five and 43 years old", and that "13 other victims, aged between 12 and 75, suffered various injuries".

Authorities did not comment on the reasons behind the landslide, which the interior ministry said "caused the collapse of five tin houses".

With no one still missing from the landslide, the ministry said the death toll was "final".

