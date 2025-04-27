The landslide occurred late Saturday in the city's Hai Essanouber district, the civil defence agency said.
It said the four "deceased were between five and 43 years old", and that "13 other victims, aged between 12 and 75, suffered various injuries".
Authorities did not comment on the reasons behind the landslide, which the interior ministry said "caused the collapse of five tin houses".
With no one still missing from the landslide, the ministry said the death toll was "final".
Four dead, 13 injured in Algeria landslide
