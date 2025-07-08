Earth Science News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 Texas floods: How geography, climate and policy failures collided
Texas floods: How geography, climate and policy failures collided
 By Issam AHMED
 Washington (AFP) July 8, 2025

"There's no such thing as a natural disaster," geographers like to say -- a reminder that human choices turn hazards into tragedies.

The Texas flash floods this weekend that left more than a hundred dead, including many children, offer a stark illustration.

Here is a look at the intertwined forces that amplified this storm's impact.

- 'Flash Flood Alley' -

Texas's Hill Country sits in an area known as "Flash Flood Alley," explains Hatim Sharif, a hydrologist at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Warm Gulf air rushes up the Balcones Escarpment -- a line of steep hills and cliffs that arcs southwest down from near Dallas -- cools, and dumps torrents onto thin soils that quickly give way to bedrock.

Runoff then funnels through a dense web of creeks.

"Water will rise very, very quickly, within minutes or a few hours," Sharif told AFP.

The early hours of July 4 proved that.

Around 3:00 am, a gauge near Camp Mystic in Hunt showed the Guadalupe River rising nearly a foot (30 centimeters) every five minutes; by 4:30 am the river had surged more than 20 feet, National Weather Service data show.

That's enough water to sweep away people, vehicles and buildings.

An urgent NWS warning went out shortly after 1 am, but most campers were asleep; phones are banned, coverage is patchy, and darkness makes escape routes hard to judge.

Sharif urges the use of hydrologic forecasts that convert rainfall into likely river levels.

"Rainfall needs to be translated into runoff," he said. "If you have 10 inches, what will happen?"

Summer camps have long been drawn to the region for its natural beauty. But with increasing risks, Sharif warns that treating these sites as safe or permanent is unwise.

- 'We need to adapt' -

A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, loading the dice for heavier downpours.

A new analysis by ClimaMeter finds that the meteorological conditions preceding the floods, which delivered more than twice the monthly average rainfall in a single day, could not be explained by natural variability alone.

"Climate change is already affecting us, so we need to adapt," said Mireia Ginesta, a climate scientist at the University of Oxford who co-authored the research, which is funded by the European Union and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS).

"We also need to cut our emissions, and make sure that proper funding is provided to the forecast services and research in general on climate change."

The call comes as the National Weather Service, like other agencies, has experienced deep staffing cuts under President Donald Trump's administration.

Experts stress, however, that NWS forecasters performed admirably under the circumstances.

The real failure, wrote climate scientist Daniel Swain on Bluesky, "was not a bad weather prediction, it was one of 'last mile' forecast/warning dissemination."

- No warning system -

For years, commissioners in Kerr County, where the camps lie, considered flood sirens and digital alerts to replace the informal practice of summer camp staff getting on the radio and warning fellow camps.

Minutes from a 2016 meeting show officials labeling even a feasibility study "a little extravagant," suggesting sirens would mainly help tourists, and vouching for the word-of-mouth system.

"The thought of our beautiful Kerr County having these damn sirens going off in the middle of night, I'm going to have to start drinking again to put up with y'all," Commissioner H.A. Buster Baldwin said in a transcript.

The debate rolled on. Residents during meetings in 2021 expressed strident opposition toward relying on federal funds tied to the Biden administration.

After the disaster, San Antonio mother Nicole Wilson -- who almost sent her daughters to Camp Mystic -- launched a petition on Change.org urging Governor Greg Abbott to approve a modern warning network.

"Five minutes of that siren going off could have saved every single one of those children," she told AFP.

Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CLIMATE SCIENCE
UK lab promises air-con revolution without polluting gases
 Cambridge, United Kingdom (AFP) July 1, 2025
 The soft, waxy "solid refrigerant" being investigated in a UK laboratory may not look very exciting, but its unusual properties promise an air-conditioning revolution that could eliminate the need for greenhouse gases. The substance's temperature can vary by more than 50 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) under pressure, and unlike the gases currently used in appliances, it does not leak. "They don't contribute to global warming, but also they are potentially more energy efficient," Xavier ... read more
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Search for woman who texted 'we're being washed away' in Texas flood

 Pentagon to erect 4th military zone along U.S.-Mexico border

 Rain caused natural disasters in 83% of Brazil's cities: report

 UN aid meeting seeks end to Global South debt crisis
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Germany criticises China curbs on rare-earth exports

 Meta's AI talent war raises questions about strategy

 EU proposes space laws to reduce orbital junk and boost industry

 EU's Space Act would track space objects and clear satellite debris
CLIMATE SCIENCE
The Seine star of the summer again in Paris

 'I lost my battle': warming sea killing Albania fishing

 Deep-sea mining negotiators to meet under Trump shadow

 Fiji says would not welcome China military presence in Pacific
CLIMATE SCIENCE
German navy to patrol the Arctic

 Denmark develops tool to predict ice-free Arctic summers

 In Norway's Arctic, meteorologists have a first-row seat to climate change

 Arctic warming spurs growth of carbon-soaking peatlands
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Drought-hit Morocco turns to desalination to save vegetable bounty

 Sri Lanka court stops state land grab from Tamils

 Six million donkeys slaughtered for Chinese medicine: charity

 Brazil says free of bird flu, will resume poultry exports
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Typhoon Danas kills two, injures hundreds in Taiwan; Woman killed during storms across northern Italy

 India monsoon season death toll hits 69 after floods, landslides

 Storm Flossie strengthens into a hurricane near Mexico coast

 Japan updates 'megaquake' preparedness plan
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Nigerian hikers blaze trails despite insecurity

 Anxious residents re-emerge after Mali jihadist attacks

 US sanctions on Sudan over alleged chemical weapons use take effect

 Green bonds offer hope, and risk, in Africa's climate fight
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Light travels through entire human head in breakthrough for optical brain imaging

 Human brain reveals hidden action cues AI still fails to grasp

 Deforestation in S.Leone national park threatens chimps, humans alike

 If people stopped having babies, how long would it be before humans were all gone?
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.