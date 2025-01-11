Thousands of flights cancelled, delayed over US storm

Delta Airlines said a "worse-than-expected mix of winter weather" prompted the shutdown of all five runways at Atlanta International Airport for more than two hours.
"Delta canceled approximately 1,100 flights across our network" Friday, the carrier said as it was "working to recover the airline heading into Saturday".
A Delta plane also had to abort take-off at Atlanta because of an engine problem.
More than 200 passengers and crew aboard the Boeing 757-300 had to exit via emergency slides, US media reported citing a company statement.
Dallas Fort Worth (Texas) and Charlotte Douglas (North Carolina) were also affected by the bad weather, with more than 1,200 flights cancelled across the two airports according to FlightAware.
The tracking website recorded more than 3,000 cancellations in total Friday across multiple airports.
The United States was already hit by a winter storm at the start of the week, leaving at least five people dead and prompting hundreds of flights to be scrapped as it swept across the center and east of the country.
Temperatures plummeted below zero degrees Fahrenheit (-18 degrees Celsius) in some places and tens of thousands of people were left without electricity.
juj/phs/rsc/lb
Related Links
It's A White Out at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Climate disasters drive unusually high losses in 2024: Munich Re
Mexico's president formally launches campaign to get guns off streets
Italy FM says new Syria leader pledged to stop 'illegal immigration'
Mexicans offered $1,300 to hand in a machine gun
Developing printable droplet laser displays
Video game play gets frisky at CES gadget gala
New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste
Trump announces $20 bn Emirati investment in US data centers
Rice researchers find wastewaterhighly effective for treating wastewater
Japan 'poop master' gives back to nature
A quarter of freshwater species face extinction: study
Afghanistan warns Iran after dam project criticism
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice
2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic
Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
|
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture
WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions
Rubber tappers forge sustainable future in Amazon
I.Coast mining firm to receive fertiliser cargo: Abidjan port
Rescuers search for survivors after quake in China's Tibet kills at least 126
Rescuers search for survivors after quake in China's Tibet kills at least 126
Quake in China's Tibet kills 95 with tremors felt in Nepal, India
Series of Ethiopia earthquakes trigger evacuations
US says kills 10 Al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia air strike
Toll rises in jihadist raid on Nigeria military base
Chad president says Macron 'in wrong era' over remarks on troop withdrawals
U.S. declares Sudan's paramilitary and proxy forces are committing genocide
CES tech looks to help world's aging population
Iraqi archaeologists piece together ancient treasures ravaged by IS
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters