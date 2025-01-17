Trump inauguration moved indoors due to extreme cold

"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country," Trump wrote on his Truth Social feed on Friday. "Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda."
The change of plan means Trump will not stand on the Capitol steps overlooking the National Mall, which traditionally hosts a large crowd to welcome new presidents. The Rotunda, an ornate, round hall under the dome of Congress, can typically only hold a few hundred people.
Washington is forecast to be well below freezing on Monday, with gusty winds adding to the cold.
Preparations have already been made in Washington for a huge influx of visitors -- including thousands of chairs neatly lined up on the Mall -- but most will now have to watch on television.
It's the first time the emergency measure has been taken since the 1985 inauguration of Ronald Reagan, also due to dangerously cold weather.
In his post, Trump said that "various Dignitaries and Guests" will attend the events inside the Capitol, including prayers, the inaugural address and the singing of the anthem.
The Republican, who has built a political brand around his large rallies, said supporters could watch the event on a live feed in Washington's Capital One sports arena -- and that he would go there after.
Trump -- who at 78 will be the oldest person ever to assume the presidency -- said the ceremonies in the Rotunda "will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!"
"We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In."
Trump supporter Matthew Medill, visiting Washington from more balmy California, said some will be disappointed, but "we are expecting a lot of excitement and a lot of jubilation -- it doesn't matter what the weather is."
- Who's was bigger? -
After his first inauguration in 2017, Trump was infuriated by reports that his crowd on the Mall was distinctly smaller than the turnout for Barack Obama in 2009.
Trump claimed more than 1.5 million supporters thronged the Mall, far in excess of Obama's crowd, and his spokesman announced that the inauguration had been the most attended ever.
However, this was immediately proven to be a lie, with aerial photos showing a far sparser crowd at Trump's event than at Obama's.
The switch this time means Trump will miss out altogether on the traditional address to a sea of people, while looking out toward the soaring Washington Monument.
However, as a former reality TV star, Trump will embrace the potential for television-friendly theatrics, both in the elegant Rotunda and afterward in the arena.
"This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!" Trump posted.
Capital One Arena, home of the Washington Wizards basketball team and ice hockey's Washington Capitals, has a seating capacity of around 20,000.
Before the decision to scrap the outdoor event, more than 220,000 tickets were distributed to the public via lawmakers' offices.
People braving the cold can still catch a glimpse of the newly sworn-in president as he travels down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House.
The White House, Capitol and parts of the Pennsylvania Avenue parade route are already ringed by eight-foot high (2.4-meter) metal barriers. And around 25,000 law enforcement and military personnel are converging on Washington, according to US Secret Service special agent Matt McCool.
The country's ninth president, William Henry Harrison, decided to ignore bitter weather at his 1841 inauguration, hoping to demonstrate his vigor, given that he was the oldest man elected to the job at that stage, at 68 years old.
He went out without a coat or hat -- and died a month later from pneumonia.
Related Links
Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Humanity has opened 'Pandora's box of ills,' UN chief warns
Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines
Survivors count the mental cost of Los Angeles fires
Canadian insurers face record costs from 2024 extreme weather
The video games bedeviling Elon Musk
New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
Gamers tear into Musk for 'faking' video game prowess
Quake-stricken Vanuatu heads to polls in snap election
NASA scientists find new human-caused shifts in global water cycle
Kazakhstan says northern Aral Sea now has nearly 50% more water
Tunisian rehab barge offers hope for vulnerable sea turtles
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice
2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic
Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
|
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture
Poland ramps up controls amid foot-and-mouth outbreak in Germany
Herbicide under US scrutiny over potential Parkinson's link
How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature
Thousands to be evacuated after Mount Ibu eruption
Earthquake swarm under large Iceland volcano
Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts
'Survival mode' for families displaced by Ethiopia quakes
US sanctions Sudanese Armed Forces head; Blinken regrets failure to end war
Clashes in eastern DR Congo wound dozens and displaces thousands
UN 'shocked' by reports of 'ethnically targeted killings' in Sudan
Chinese men jailed in east DR Congo over gold bars
China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024
Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters