Two of history's most damaging earthquakes struck on January 17

"These two events were seminal for the fields of engineering and infrastructure," said Paolo Bocchini, Director of the Center for Catastrophe Modeling and Resilience at Lehigh University. "Both disasters changed how we look at losses due to infrastructure failures, promoted the adoption of performance-based design, and perhaps most importantly, dramatically increased awareness of the need for catastrophe modeling to ensure we continue improving resilience and readiness."
"Life safety considerations are no longer enough," Bocchini explained. "We want our buildings and bridges to withstand major events and remain functional, or at least be quickly repairable."
The Northridge Earthquake's aftermath highlighted the economic impact of infrastructure loss, costing the Los Angeles area $40 billion during the recovery period. Researchers at Lehigh University have championed the emerging discipline of functional recovery engineering, introducing tools like the "functionality fragility curve" to evaluate post-event structural performance with an emphasis on broader socio-economic implications.
Resilience strategies focus not just on minimizing damage but also on ensuring infrastructure remains usable after disasters. This shift underscores the balance between engineering challenges and community needs. As Bocchini pointed out, "Bunkers are very safe, but nobody wants to live in a bunker."
+ Balance: Horizontal ground movements during earthquakes create forces that destabilize structures, leading to vertical collapses under the influence of gravity.
+ Behavior: Decisions about acceptable damage levels involve complex considerations at the intersection of nature, engineering, and societal values.
+ Benefit: Modern designs increasingly prioritize infrastructure that saves lives and remains functional after seismic events.
Related Links
Lehigh University
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Climate disasters drive unusually high losses in 2024: Munich Re
Mexico's president formally launches campaign to get guns off streets
Right-wing disinformation targets DEI, 'liberal' policies as LA burns
Italy FM says new Syria leader pledged to stop 'illegal immigration'
Developing printable droplet laser displays
Video game play gets frisky at CES gadget gala
New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste
Trump announces $20 bn Emirati investment in US data centers
Rice researchers find waste water highly effective for treating wastewater
Japan 'poop master' gives back to nature
Tunisian rehab barge offers hope for vulnerable sea turtles
French-led group in major deal for water-short Jordan
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice
2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic
Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
|
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture
WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions
Rubber tappers forge sustainable future in Amazon
I.Coast mining firm to receive fertiliser cargo: Abidjan port
Cyclone-ravaged Mayotte on red alert for new storm
6.2 magnitude quake strikes Mexico
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava and smoke
Cyclone-battered region sees storm Dikeledi leave Mayotte for Mozambique
Chad capital calm after deadly presidential palace assault
Assault on Chad presidential complex leaves 19 dead
Toll rises in jihadist raid on Nigeria military base
U.S. declares Sudan's paramilitary and proxy forces are committing genocide
CES tech looks to help world's aging population
Iraqi archaeologists piece together ancient treasures ravaged by IS
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters