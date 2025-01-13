Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Two of history's most damaging earthquakes struck on January 17
illustration only
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 13, 2025

Two of the ten most damaging earthquakes in recorded history occurred on January 17th. This year marks the thirtieth anniversary of Japan's Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake, while the Northridge Earthquake in Southern California happened just one year earlier in 1994. Together, these events claimed 6,400 lives, injured 45,000 people, and left half a million individuals homeless.

"These two events were seminal for the fields of engineering and infrastructure," said Paolo Bocchini, Director of the Center for Catastrophe Modeling and Resilience at Lehigh University. "Both disasters changed how we look at losses due to infrastructure failures, promoted the adoption of performance-based design, and perhaps most importantly, dramatically increased awareness of the need for catastrophe modeling to ensure we continue improving resilience and readiness."

Performance and Functionality

The focus on performance-based design gained prominence following these twentieth-century earthquakes. While its conceptual roots date back to ancient Babylon - when it was proclaimed that "A house should not collapse and kill anybody" - the modern evolution of earthquake resilience accelerated significantly after Hanshin-Awaji and Northridge. Societal expectations, materials, and engineering technologies have progressed markedly in the past thirty years.

"Life safety considerations are no longer enough," Bocchini explained. "We want our buildings and bridges to withstand major events and remain functional, or at least be quickly repairable."

The Northridge Earthquake's aftermath highlighted the economic impact of infrastructure loss, costing the Los Angeles area $40 billion during the recovery period. Researchers at Lehigh University have championed the emerging discipline of functional recovery engineering, introducing tools like the "functionality fragility curve" to evaluate post-event structural performance with an emphasis on broader socio-economic implications.

Resilience Beyond Strength

"Engineers can design for any target earthquake magnitude. Stronger structures, however, come at a cost more complicated than pure dollars and cents," Bocchini noted. "Resilience is a social, political, and behavioral decision. More resilient communities require everyone to understand the threats they face."

Resilience strategies focus not just on minimizing damage but also on ensuring infrastructure remains usable after disasters. This shift underscores the balance between engineering challenges and community needs. As Bocchini pointed out, "Bunkers are very safe, but nobody wants to live in a bunker."

Earthquake Basics: Balance, Behavior, and Benefit

Understanding earthquake dynamics is crucial for building safer communities:

+ Balance: Horizontal ground movements during earthquakes create forces that destabilize structures, leading to vertical collapses under the influence of gravity.

+ Behavior: Decisions about acceptable damage levels involve complex considerations at the intersection of nature, engineering, and societal values.

+ Benefit: Modern designs increasingly prioritize infrastructure that saves lives and remains functional after seismic events.

