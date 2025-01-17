Earth Science News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 US Fed withdraws from global climate change initiative
US Fed withdraws from global climate change initiative
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Jan 17, 2025

The US Federal Reserve is pulling out of an international climate change initiative, it announced Friday, just days before Republican President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

The Fed entered the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System, or NGFS, in December 2020, praising it at the time as a place to exchange ideas about the development of environment and climate risk management policies for the financial sector.

The NGFS currently includes more than 100 major central banks and regulatory authorities from more than 90 countries, including the People's Bank of China and the European Central Bank.

In a statement, the Fed said it was withdrawing from the group because it had "increasingly broadened in scope, covering a wider range of issues that are outside of the Board's statutory mandate."

The Federal Reserve has a dual mandate from Congress to act independently to tackle inflation and employment, and also carries responsibilities for banking regulation and supervision in the United States.

In contrast to other central banks, Fed officials have bristled at requests by lawmakers and activists for it to play a bigger role in tackling climate change, which is a politically charged topic in the United States.

"Fed policymakers are often pressed to take a position on issues that are arguably relevant to the economy but are not within our mandate," Fed chair Jerome Powell told a conference in California in early 2024.

"Policies to address climate change are the business of elected officials and those agencies that they have charged with this responsibility," he said, adding: "The Fed has received no such charge."

Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Trump pick for environment says climate change is 'real'
 Washington (AFP) Jan 16, 2025
 Donald Trump's nominee to lead the US Environmental Protection Agency acknowledged Thursday that man-made climate change is real in his Senate confirmation hearing. Lee Zeldin, a former US congressman from New York, has committed to Trump's campaign pledges of boosting US energy dominance and rolling back environmental regulations enacted under President Joe Biden. The Republican president-elect has dismissed climate change as "a hoax" and revived his old claims during his election campaign that ... read more
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Humanity has opened 'Pandora's box of ills,' UN chief warns

 Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines

 Survivors count the mental cost of Los Angeles fires

 Canadian insurers face record costs from 2024 extreme weather
CLIMATE SCIENCE
The video games bedeviling Elon Musk

 New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste

 Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface

 Gamers tear into Musk for 'faking' video game prowess
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Quake-stricken Vanuatu heads to polls in snap election

 NASA scientists find new human-caused shifts in global water cycle

 Kazakhstan says northern Aral Sea now has nearly 50% more water

 Tunisian rehab barge offers hope for vulnerable sea turtles
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice

 2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic

 Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists

 Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture

 Poland ramps up controls amid foot-and-mouth outbreak in Germany

 Herbicide under US scrutiny over potential Parkinson's link

 How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Thousands to be evacuated after Mount Ibu eruption

 Earthquake swarm under large Iceland volcano

 Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts

 'Survival mode' for families displaced by Ethiopia quakes
CLIMATE SCIENCE
US sanctions Sudanese Armed Forces head; Blinken regrets failure to end war

 Clashes in eastern DR Congo wound dozens and displaces thousands

 UN 'shocked' by reports of 'ethnically targeted killings' in Sudan

 Chinese men jailed in east DR Congo over gold bars
CLIMATE SCIENCE
China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024

 Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets

 Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.