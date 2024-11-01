US agency wipes climate change facts from website: reports

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) tweaked its pages to focus on the "natural processes" driving climate change -- like volcano eruptions and variation in solar activity -- in October, the Washington Post reported.
A webpage titled "Causes of Climate Change" and another that tracks global warming impacts in the US were also altered, the New York Times reported.
And a page describing rising seas and shrinking Arctic ice -- both key indicators of a changing climate -- was also deleted, the Post reported.
President Donald Trump regularly rails against wind power and sustainable energy, calling for more drilling on US lands, and has slashed research and development to track and mitigate the effects of climate change.
In a statement to the Washington Post, EPA press secretary Brigit Hirsch distanced the Trump administration from predecessor Joe Biden's "left wing political agendas," adding: "As such, this agency no longer takes marching orders from the climate cult."
Fossil fuel interests and extraction industries have lavished Trump with campaign donations and contributions, according to the Brennan Center.
The 79-year-old Republican has already made their policy wishes come true by rolling back electric vehicle rules, fuel-economy standards and other green domestic policies enacted by the Biden administration.
Trump's climate denialism has also gone global, with his refusal to send a US representative to the COP meeting in Brazil, echoing his withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement earlier this year.
Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California, called the website deletions "one of the most dramatic scrubbings we've seen so far in the climate space," the Post reported.
"More and more pages have either been completely removed from the public internet -- or perhaps worse, have been replaced with inaccurate information."
Related Links
Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
New landslide warnings issued as Sri Lanka cyclone toll hits 627; Recovery plans unveiled
HK fire death toll climbs to 160; UN troubled by Hong Kong clampdown after fire
Sri Lanka doubles troops for flood disaster recovery
To counter climate denial, UN scientists must be 'clear' about human role: IPCC chief
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space
Data centers: a view from the inside
Microsoft announces $17.5 bn investment in India, its 'largest ever' in Asia
Life, Culture and AI: Why 'plagiarism' Is Our Default Operating System
Wave kills four in Spain's Tenerife
Norway postpones deep-sea mining activities for four years
Mexico president confident of deal with US on water dispute
Study says African penguins starved en masse off South Africa
Greenland mantle heat map sharpens outlook for rising seas
Where Antarctic Ice Melt Will Raise Seas the Most
Where Antarctica's ice melt will have the biggest impact on sea levels
Sentinel 1D radar satellite returns first images from Antarctic to Europe
|
Ghostwriters, polo shirts, and the fall of a landmark pesticide study
Denmark targets farm nitrogen emissions to boost water quality
EU reaches accord on new generation of genetically modified crops
Robotic model boosts success rate for tomato picking
Anguished Sri Lankans queue for care after deadly cyclone
Major Japan quake injures 30, damages roads
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano nears year-long eruption: USGS
Landslides turn Sri Lanka village into burial ground; Tea mountains become death valley
G.Bissau junta claims 'ethnic civil war' risk justifies coup
'Several' deaths in thwarted Benin coup: government
Burkina Faso releases 8 NGO members arrested for 'spying'
G.Bissau junta says coup leader barred from running for president
Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life
Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights
Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories
Understanding the nuances of human-like intelligence
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters