Earth Science News
PILLAGING PIRATES
 US strikes on three vessels in eastern Pacific kill eight: US military

US strikes on three vessels in eastern Pacific kill eight: US military

by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington, United States (AFP) Dec 16, 2025

Strikes on three alleged narco-trafficking vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean killed eight people on Monday, according to the US military, as part of an ongoing campaign that has ended more than 90 lives.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking," US Southern Command said in a post on X, adding that "a total of eight male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions-three in the first vessel, two in the second and three in the third."

The post includes video footage of three separate boats floating in water before they are each hit by strikes.

Since early September, the US military under Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has targeted alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, destroying at least 26 vessels and killing at least 95 people.

The strikes have been accompanied by a massive US military buildup in the Caribbean that includes the world's largest aircraft carrier and a slew of other warships, with US President Trump insisting the goal is combatting narco-trafficking while Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he suspects it is a pretext for regime change in Caracas.

During one of the first strikes, survivors of an initial attack on a boat were killed after the US launched a second strike on the vessel, a controversial move that has generated accusations of a possible war crime.

Hegseth has maintained he did not order a second strike, instead attributing it to US Admiral Frank Bradley.

Related Links
 21st Century Pirates

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
PILLAGING PIRATES
HRW urges US allies to condemn strikes on alleged drug boats
 Washington, United States (AFP) Dec 9, 2025
 Human Rights Watch called on allies of the United States on Tuesday to speak out against a series of "unlawful" strikes on what Washington says were drug smuggling boats in the Caribbean. More than 80 people have been killed in the Trump administration's months-long campaign against alleged drug traffickers. US authorities have not provided specific evidence that the targeted boats were ferrying drugs. Governments that partner with the United States on counternarcotics efforts should assess ... read more
PILLAGING PIRATES
New landslide warnings issued as Sri Lanka cyclone toll hits 627; Recovery plans unveiled

 Sri Lankan lawmakers to meet to fast-track cyclone aid

 HK fire death toll climbs to 160; UN troubled by Hong Kong clampdown after fire

 Sri Lanka doubles troops for flood disaster recovery
PILLAGING PIRATES
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space

 Data centers: a view from the inside

 Light driven process prints biocompatible plastic electrodes

 New quantum chemistry method to unlock secrets of advanced materials
PILLAGING PIRATES
Wave kills four in Spain's Tenerife

 Norway postpones deep-sea mining activities for four years

 Mexico president confident of deal with US on water dispute

 Study says African penguins starved en masse off South Africa
PILLAGING PIRATES
Greenland mantle heat map sharpens outlook for rising seas

 Where Antarctic Ice Melt Will Raise Seas the Most

 Where Antarctica's ice melt will have the biggest impact on sea levels

 Sentinel 1D radar satellite returns first images from Antarctic to Europe
PILLAGING PIRATES
Ghostwriters, polo shirts, and the fall of a landmark pesticide study

 Kennedy's health movement turns on Trump administration over pesticides

 Denmark targets farm nitrogen emissions to boost water quality

 EU reaches accord on new generation of genetically modified crops
PILLAGING PIRATES
Flash floods kill 21 in Moroccan coastal town

 Anguished Sri Lankans queue for care after deadly cyclone

 Gaza civil defence says 16 dead as heavy rains batter territory

 Major Japan quake injures 30, damages roads
PILLAGING PIRATES
G.Bissau junta claims 'ethnic civil war' risk justifies coup

 200 W.African troops aiding Benin in post-coup 'clean-up': govt

 'Several' deaths in thwarted Benin coup: government

 Burkina Faso releases 8 NGO members arrested for 'spying'
PILLAGING PIRATES
Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans

 Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life

 Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights

 Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.