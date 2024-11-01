US strikes on three vessels in eastern Pacific kill eight: US military

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking," US Southern Command said in a post on X, adding that "a total of eight male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions-three in the first vessel, two in the second and three in the third."
The post includes video footage of three separate boats floating in water before they are each hit by strikes.
Since early September, the US military under Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has targeted alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, destroying at least 26 vessels and killing at least 95 people.
The strikes have been accompanied by a massive US military buildup in the Caribbean that includes the world's largest aircraft carrier and a slew of other warships, with US President Trump insisting the goal is combatting narco-trafficking while Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he suspects it is a pretext for regime change in Caracas.
During one of the first strikes, survivors of an initial attack on a boat were killed after the US launched a second strike on the vessel, a controversial move that has generated accusations of a possible war crime.
Hegseth has maintained he did not order a second strike, instead attributing it to US Admiral Frank Bradley.
Related Links
21st Century Pirates
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
New landslide warnings issued as Sri Lanka cyclone toll hits 627; Recovery plans unveiled
Sri Lankan lawmakers to meet to fast-track cyclone aid
HK fire death toll climbs to 160; UN troubled by Hong Kong clampdown after fire
Sri Lanka doubles troops for flood disaster recovery
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space
Data centers: a view from the inside
Light driven process prints biocompatible plastic electrodes
New quantum chemistry method to unlock secrets of advanced materials
Wave kills four in Spain's Tenerife
Norway postpones deep-sea mining activities for four years
Mexico president confident of deal with US on water dispute
Study says African penguins starved en masse off South Africa
Greenland mantle heat map sharpens outlook for rising seas
Where Antarctic Ice Melt Will Raise Seas the Most
Where Antarctica's ice melt will have the biggest impact on sea levels
Sentinel 1D radar satellite returns first images from Antarctic to Europe
|
Ghostwriters, polo shirts, and the fall of a landmark pesticide study
Kennedy's health movement turns on Trump administration over pesticides
Denmark targets farm nitrogen emissions to boost water quality
EU reaches accord on new generation of genetically modified crops
Flash floods kill 21 in Moroccan coastal town
Anguished Sri Lankans queue for care after deadly cyclone
Gaza civil defence says 16 dead as heavy rains batter territory
Major Japan quake injures 30, damages roads
G.Bissau junta claims 'ethnic civil war' risk justifies coup
200 W.African troops aiding Benin in post-coup 'clean-up': govt
'Several' deaths in thwarted Benin coup: government
Burkina Faso releases 8 NGO members arrested for 'spying'
Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans
Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life
Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights
Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters