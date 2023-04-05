Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) on Tuesday released a series of video clips from a robotic survey inside Fukushima Daiichi plant's Reactor 1, one of three that suffered core meltdowns in 2011.
"There were areas that we could not see. But we believe (damage) is spread across large areas," a TEPCO official told a briefing.
The video showed damaged concrete walls exposing steel rods embedded inside, with debris piled roughly 50 centimetres (20 inches) high.
The video illustrated the daunting task ahead to decommission the plant after it was hit by a huge tsunami triggered by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake.
TEPCO and the government expect to spend 30 to 40 years removing molten fuel from the facility and cleaning the area.
Similar video surveys have been conducted in the two other reactors that went into meltdown.
The new video comes as local residents voice worries about the safety of the precarious structure in an earthquake-prone region.
Fukushima governor Masao Uchibori pressed TEPCO to conduct an earthquake resistance evaluation for the facility to ensure the safety of the project to dismantle the plant.
"Because of the high radiation levels inside the reactors, I understand that robots that use semiconductors do not function as well as they are designed," he told his regular press conference on Monday.
"The biggest and most difficult task is the removal of the debris (molten fuel). We demand TEPCO and the government carry out the decommissioning project safely and steadily."
TEPCO has said it will conduct a seismic resistance survey in a few months, but previous surveys have indicated that the facility remains relatively stable.
hih/sah/qan
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Video probe shows internal damage to Fukushima reactor
Stress and trauma: Mental toll of Turkey's deadly quake
Turkey police tortured earthquake looting suspects: rights groups
Iraqis in asylum limbo in Jordan fashion their future
Electrification push will have enormous impacts on critical metals supply chain
Lightning strike creates phosphorus material for the first time on Earth
News presenter generated with AI appears in Kuwait
Integral safe at last
NGOs slam missed chance to prevent seabed mining
Civil engineers use public satellite images to study why the Jagersfontein dam failed
Honduras shrimp industry worried by diplomatic break with Taiwan
Fire breaks out at Chinese dam construction camp in Pakistan
Ice age data raises new concerns about future ice melt, rising sea levels
Ice sheets could retreat faster than expected: study
What caused the record-low Antarctic sea ice in austral summer 2022
Scientists in Arctic race to preserve 'ice memory'
|
Historic drought adds to Argentina's economic woes
Quake hit one-fifth of Turkey's food production: UN
How plants cope with the cold light of day - and why it matters for future crops
Fruit in crisis: Florida's orange groves buffeted by hurricane, disease
Antakya's quake victims doubt Erdogan's rebuilding pledge
In flood-hit South Sudan, women harness power of plants
Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits off Pacific coast of Panama: USGS
Residents near Colombian volcano evacuated
Five Niger soldiers die in desert attack on gold convoy
New cabinet unveiled for Ethiopia's Tigray
Landslide in east DR Congo kills 19
S.Sudanese troops join regional force in east DR Congo
"Spatial computing" enables flexible working memory
Global population could peak below 9 billion in 2050s
Japanese immigrant's legacy paints Mexico City violet
Vast cemetery in Iraq echoes 14 centuries of life and death
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters