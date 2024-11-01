Earth Science News
PILLAGING PIRATES
 Vietnam leader pledges graft fight as he eyes China-style powers

Vietnam leader pledges graft fight as he eyes China-style powers

By Ty McCormick
 Hanoi, Vietnam (AFP) Jan 20, 2026

Vietnam's top leader promised to fight corruption in an address Tuesday to a twice-a-decade congress of the Communist Party, where he is seeking expanded powers similar to China's political structure.

In just 17 months as general secretary, To Lam has swept aside rivals and centralised authority in an aggressive reform drive officials describe as a "revolution".

He accelerated a sweeping anti-corruption campaign that ensnared thousands of officials, thinned and streamlined bureaucracy, and pushed infrastructure investment.

The party is "determined to fight corruption" as it spurs private-sector growth, he said, adding it would tackle "wastefulness and negativity".

"All wrongdoings must be dealt with," he told the meeting, standing before a giant statue of party founder Ho Chi Minh.

The Southeast Asian nation of 100 million people is both a repressive one-party state and a regional economic bright spot, where the Communist Party has sought to deliver rapid development to bolster its legitimacy.

In a series of closed-door meetings this week nearly 1,600 party delegates will finalise the country's leadership roster for the next five years and set key policies.

Lam will remain the party's top leader, according to sources briefed on key internal deliberations.

But he is seeking the presidency as well -- a dual role similar to Xi Jinping in neighbouring China.

Xi himself led an extensive anti-corruption drive, promising to target both "tigers and flies" -- big and small alike -- which analysts say was also used for political purposes, taking down internal opponents within his ruling party.

Experts say if Lam secures both roles it will signal the supremacy of his security-dominated faction.

If so, he will have "the strongest mandate for the Vietnamese leadership since the end of the Vietnam war", said Nguyen Khac Giang of Singapore's ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

Analysts say Lam's reach will depend on who else secures top posts and politburo positions during the week-long conclave, particularly from the more conservative military faction that opposes him.

One source briefed on party deliberations told AFP that Lam's bid for expanded powers had been provisionally approved.

But some reports suggested he had to shelve his presidential ambitions to secure support for his reform agenda.

- Collective leadership -

Elevated to party chief after general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's death in 2024, Lam has shocked the country with the pace of his changes.

He has eliminated whole layers of government, abolishing eight ministries or agencies and cutting nearly 150,000 jobs from the state payroll, while pushing ambitious rail and power projects.

The fight against corruption had appeared to slow -- in part because of concerns it could hinder economic expansion, analysts say -- but Lam's speech suggests it is not finished.

"Science, technology, innovation and digital transformation must really become the key drivers of growth", said Lam, who cited "fierce strategic competition" and supply chain disruptions as headwinds.

Vietnam has proved surprisingly resilient in the face of new 20 percent tariffs imposed by Donald Trump, clocking 8.0 percent growth last year, among the fastest in Asia.

But the balancing act between its main export market, the US, and China -- its largest supplier -- has grown tougher.

That underscores the need to become more than an assembly shop for garments and electronics bound for western shelves as it aims for upper-middle-income status by the end of the decade.

The ruling party tolerates little dissent and regularly jails critics, more than 160 of whom are behind bars, according to Human Rights Watch.

But unlike in present-day China or North Korea, political power in Vietnam has not been concentrated in one paramount leader.

Its collective system of government rests on four pillars: the party chief, president, prime minister and the chairman of the National Assembly. An internal Communist Party position was added as a fifth pillar last year.

If he gets the presidency, Lam would be the first person to be named to the top two jobs simultaneously by a party congress, rather than stepping in following a holder's death.

Regardless, former US ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink expects the party to reaffirm Lam's "leading if not dominant role" and the "pretty striking policy vision that he's outlined over the last year".

Related Links
 21st Century Pirates

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
PILLAGING PIRATES
Ecuador deploys 10,000 soldiers to fight drug violence
 Guayaquil, Ecuador (AFP) Jan 17, 2026
 Ecuador on Friday deployed 10,000 soldiers in three coastal provinces to fight drug-trafficking gangs blamed for a surge in violence in the once-peaceful country. President Daniel Noboa's government has vowed an iron-fist approach as the South American nation hits record levels of murders and other violent crimes. Hundreds of special forces soldiers were deployed Friday to "reinforce security operations" in the provinces of Guayas, Manabi and Los Rios, Air Force General Mario Bedoya told report ... read more
PILLAGING PIRATES
South Africa declares national disaster as floods batter region

 Australia warns of floods, fires after cars washed away; Floods kill 10 in South Africa, Mozambique on alert

 Sri Lanka seeks Chinese aid to rebuild after deadly cyclone

 'Are You Dead?': Chinese app for solo dwellers goes viral
PILLAGING PIRATES
China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber

 Swiss regulator opens inquiry into Microsoft license fees

 Self-healing composite can make airplane, automobile and spacecraft components last for centuries

 Fast FPGA pulse shaping clears neutron gamma pile ups in nuclear detectors
PILLAGING PIRATES
Pendulum device taps power from ocean currents

 China bids to host secretariat of new high seas treaty

 Trump offers Egypt to mediate on Ethiopia dam

 Japan aims to dig deep-sea rare earths to reduce China dependence
PILLAGING PIRATES
Is China a threat to Greenland as Trump argues?

 NATO chief's tactic on Trump's Greenland threats? Change topic

 EU has 'strategic responsibility' in Greenland: France

 World-first ice archive to guard secrets of melting glaciers
PILLAGING PIRATES
How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides

 Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond

 Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period

 Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
PILLAGING PIRATES
Quake hits northeast Sicily, no damage reported

 Indonesia sues firms over environmental harm in flood zone

 South Africa flood toll rises, large parts of Mozambique submerged

 US sends Cuba relief flights three months after hurricane; as regime pays tribute to soldiers killed in Maduro capture
PILLAGING PIRATES
Chad says seven soldiers killed in clash at Sudanese border

 Sudanese put through 'hell' as advanced weapons fuel war: UN rights chief

 Uganda army denies seizing opposition leader as vote result looms

 In remote Senegal, chimp researchers escape gold mines' perils
PILLAGING PIRATES
China's birth rate falls to lowest on record: official data

 Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens

 Socializing alone: The downside of communication technology

 Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.