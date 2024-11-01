China bids to host secretariat of new high seas treaty

China "has decided to present its candidature of the city of Xiamen to host the Secretariat" of the treaty, the Chinese mission to the United Nations wrote in a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to a copy seen by AFP.
The treaty will officially enter into force on Saturday, and the host country of the eventual secretariat will be decided later this year.
Until now, Belgium and Chile had been vying to host the future organization.
The Xiamen bid signals "China's intention to help shape global rules," said Li Shuo, director of the China Climate Hub at the Asia Society Policy Institute in Washington, calling it a "notable move."
China's announcement came just days after US President Donald Trump announced his country will withdraw from 66 global organizations and treaties -- involving UN and non-UN entities.
They include the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the parent treaty underpinning all major international climate agreements, ratified by almost every country in the world.
After years of delays, the treaty to protect the high seas was ratified in September by 60 countries. The law aims to protect biodiverse areas in waters worldwide, extending beyond countries' exclusive economic zones.
Teeming with plant and animal life, the oceans are responsible for creating half of the globe's oxygen supply and are vital to combatting climate change, conservationists say.
Once the treaty becomes law, a decision-making body will have to work with a patchwork of regional and global organizations already overseeing different aspects of the oceans.
These include regional fisheries bodies and the International Seabed Authority -- the forum where nations are jousting over proposed rules on the environmentally destructive deep-sea mining industry.
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Australia warns of floods, fires after cars washed away; Floods kill 10 in South Africa, Mozambique on alert
Sri Lanka seeks Chinese aid to rebuild after deadly cyclone
'Are You Dead?': Chinese app for solo dwellers goes viral
Thailand train accident kills 28 at China-backed project
Swiss regulator opens inquiry into Microsoft license fees
Self-healing composite can make airplane, automobile and spacecraft components last for centuries
Fast FPGA pulse shaping clears neutron gamma pile ups in nuclear detectors
This exotic form of ice just got weirder
Experts say oceans soaked up record heat levels in 2025
Japan aims to dig deep-sea rare earths to reduce China dependence
Ankara city hall says water cuts due to 'record drought'
Pendulum device taps power from ocean currents
Oligocene deep ocean temperatures drove isotope swings in Antarctic climate record
Is China a threat to Greenland as Trump argues?
NATO chief's tactic on Trump's Greenland threats? Change topic
EU has 'strategic responsibility' in Greenland: France
|
How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides
Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond
Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
US sends Cuba relief flights three months after hurricane; as regime pays tribute to soldiers killed in Maduro capture
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano puts on spectacular lava display
Seafloor clay layer linked to destructive 2011 Japan tsunami
Hunga eruption reshaped stratospheric water and ozone with limited climate cooling
In remote Senegal, chimp researchers escape gold mines' perils
Sudan paramilitary strike on southeastern city kills 27
Somalia cancels all UAE deals after Somaliland, Yemeni spats
China offers extensive free-trade deal to Kenya
Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens
Socializing alone: The downside of communication technology
Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests
Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters