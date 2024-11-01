Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 China bids to host secretariat of new high seas treaty

China bids to host secretariat of new high seas treaty

by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington, United States (AFP) Jan 17, 2026

China on Friday proposed to host the secretariat of a new treaty governing the high seas, a surprise bid that underscores Beijing's desire to have greater influence over global environmental governance.

China "has decided to present its candidature of the city of Xiamen to host the Secretariat" of the treaty, the Chinese mission to the United Nations wrote in a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to a copy seen by AFP.

The treaty will officially enter into force on Saturday, and the host country of the eventual secretariat will be decided later this year.

Until now, Belgium and Chile had been vying to host the future organization.

The Xiamen bid signals "China's intention to help shape global rules," said Li Shuo, director of the China Climate Hub at the Asia Society Policy Institute in Washington, calling it a "notable move."

China's announcement came just days after US President Donald Trump announced his country will withdraw from 66 global organizations and treaties -- involving UN and non-UN entities.

They include the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the parent treaty underpinning all major international climate agreements, ratified by almost every country in the world.

After years of delays, the treaty to protect the high seas was ratified in September by 60 countries. The law aims to protect biodiverse areas in waters worldwide, extending beyond countries' exclusive economic zones.

Teeming with plant and animal life, the oceans are responsible for creating half of the globe's oxygen supply and are vital to combatting climate change, conservationists say.

Once the treaty becomes law, a decision-making body will have to work with a patchwork of regional and global organizations already overseeing different aspects of the oceans.

These include regional fisheries bodies and the International Seabed Authority -- the forum where nations are jousting over proposed rules on the environmentally destructive deep-sea mining industry.

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
Experts say oceans soaked up record heat levels in 2025
 Brest, France (AFP) Jan 9, 2026
 The world's oceans absorbed a record amount of heat in 2025, an international team of scientists said Friday, further priming conditions for sea level rise, violent storms, and coral death. The heat that has accumulated in the oceans last year increased by approximately 23 zettajoules - an amount equivalent to nearly four decades of global primary energy consumption. This finding - published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences - was the highest reading of any year since modern rec ... read more
WATER WORLD
Australia warns of floods, fires after cars washed away; Floods kill 10 in South Africa, Mozambique on alert

 Sri Lanka seeks Chinese aid to rebuild after deadly cyclone

 'Are You Dead?': Chinese app for solo dwellers goes viral

 Thailand train accident kills 28 at China-backed project
WATER WORLD
Swiss regulator opens inquiry into Microsoft license fees

 Self-healing composite can make airplane, automobile and spacecraft components last for centuries

 Fast FPGA pulse shaping clears neutron gamma pile ups in nuclear detectors

 This exotic form of ice just got weirder
WATER WORLD
Experts say oceans soaked up record heat levels in 2025

 Japan aims to dig deep-sea rare earths to reduce China dependence

 Ankara city hall says water cuts due to 'record drought'

 Pendulum device taps power from ocean currents
WATER WORLD
Oligocene deep ocean temperatures drove isotope swings in Antarctic climate record

 Is China a threat to Greenland as Trump argues?

 NATO chief's tactic on Trump's Greenland threats? Change topic

 EU has 'strategic responsibility' in Greenland: France
WATER WORLD
How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides

 Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond

 Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period

 Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
WATER WORLD
US sends Cuba relief flights three months after hurricane; as regime pays tribute to soldiers killed in Maduro capture

 Hawaii's Kilauea volcano puts on spectacular lava display

 Seafloor clay layer linked to destructive 2011 Japan tsunami

 Hunga eruption reshaped stratospheric water and ozone with limited climate cooling
WATER WORLD
In remote Senegal, chimp researchers escape gold mines' perils

 Sudan paramilitary strike on southeastern city kills 27

 Somalia cancels all UAE deals after Somaliland, Yemeni spats

 China offers extensive free-trade deal to Kenya
WATER WORLD
Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens

 Socializing alone: The downside of communication technology

 Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests

 Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.