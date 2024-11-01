Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 South Africa flood toll rises, large parts of Mozambique submerged

South Africa flood toll rises, large parts of Mozambique submerged

by AFP Staff Writers
 Giyani, South Africa (AFP) Jan 16, 2026

Authorities in South Africa on Friday recovered two more bodies from widespread flooding that has cut access to the famed Kruger National Park and put parts of neighbouring Mozambique under water.

Heavy rains have drenched northeastern South Africa since late last year, claiming at least 30 lives, and the region is on maximum alert for more rain in the coming days.

The recovery of two bodies in Limpopo province, around 300 kilometres (190 miles) north of Johannesburg, took the provincial death toll to 11 since December, Premier Phophi Ramathuba told reporters.

Neighbouring Mpumalanga has recorded 19 deaths since the punishing rains began in November, provincial officials said this week.

"The devastation inflicted upon our communities, our infrastructure and, tragically, the loss of lives cannot be overstated," Ramathuba said.

Hundreds of schools could not open for the new term and water and power infrastructure was severely damaged, she said.

The flooding has forced Kruger National Park, a world-famous safari destination, to halt day visits since Thursday and to airlift some guests and staff to safety.

"Only essential staff are allowed access into the parks," South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesman JP Louw told AFP.

At least two camps had been closed and evacuated, he added.

Dramatic SANParks footage showed wide stretches of the reserve swallowed by swirling brown water, with only trees jutting out, and knee?deep currents surging through buildings.

- Mozambique rescues -

In neighbouring Mozambique, which has also suffered from weeks of heavy rain, communities in low-lying areas near the capital Maputo were urged to evacuate to higher ground on Friday afternoon.

At least eight people have died in Mozambique since December 21, according to official data.

"We are rescuing people and providing food assistance," said Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, adding that the situation was still being assessed.

In the Boane district, 30 kilometres west of the capital Maputo, a resident, Lucas Carnosse, told an AFP team that he walked to work "despite the very high water level".

Traffic had had to be suspended, said Valentim Mateteo, who supports emergency teams on the ground.

"The water is very deep. The truck can't get through," he said.

One group of women who had come to stock up in Maputo decided to try crossing on makeshift boats. The 10-minute ride cost three dollars -- a small fortune for these vegetable vendors from Matola -- the sprawling twin city of the capital.

"This was the first and last time. I was very scared. The return trip was extremely difficult, and the current is very strong," said Sonia Andre.

Local authorities have not been able to meet the growing demand for transport and the evacuation of families trapped in flooded areas.

Many households remain isolated, with no safe way to leave high-risk zones, an AFP team observed.

The Boane district is already inaccessible by land, and water continues to rise at the nearby Pequenos Libombos dam.

The district administrator, L�zaro Bambamba, told AFP: "The situation in Boane is difficult. Land communications have been cut."

The authorities say schools have been identified to lodge displaced families.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
Albanian floods turn deadly as downpours force more evacuations
 Tirana, Albania (AFP) Jan 8, 2026
 The body of a man was pulled from floodwaters in Albania on Thursday, police said, as swollen rivers in the country's south forced more evacuations following days of heavy snow and torrential rain across the Balkans. The man's death is one of at least eight weather-related deaths across Europe as a cold snap sweeps large parts of the continent, cancelling hundreds of flights amid snow, ice and high winds. Albanian police said the body of a 54-year-old man was found in an irrigation canal after h ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Australia warns of floods, fires after cars washed away; Floods kill 10 in South Africa, Mozambique on alert

 Sri Lanka seeks Chinese aid to rebuild after deadly cyclone

 'Are You Dead?': Chinese app for solo dwellers goes viral

 Thailand train accident kills 28 at China-backed project
SHAKE AND BLOW
Swiss regulator opens inquiry into Microsoft license fees

 Self-healing composite can make airplane, automobile and spacecraft components last for centuries

 Fast FPGA pulse shaping clears neutron gamma pile ups in nuclear detectors

 This exotic form of ice just got weirder
SHAKE AND BLOW
Experts say oceans soaked up record heat levels in 2025

 Japan aims to dig deep-sea rare earths to reduce China dependence

 Ankara city hall says water cuts due to 'record drought'

 Pendulum device taps power from ocean currents
SHAKE AND BLOW
Oligocene deep ocean temperatures drove isotope swings in Antarctic climate record

 Is China a threat to Greenland as Trump argues?

 NATO chief's tactic on Trump's Greenland threats? Change topic

 EU has 'strategic responsibility' in Greenland: France
SHAKE AND BLOW
How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides

 Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond

 Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period

 Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
SHAKE AND BLOW
US sends Cuba relief flights three months after hurricane; as regime pays tribute to soldiers killed in Maduro capture

 Hawaii's Kilauea volcano puts on spectacular lava display

 Seafloor clay layer linked to destructive 2011 Japan tsunami

 Hunga eruption reshaped stratospheric water and ozone with limited climate cooling
SHAKE AND BLOW
In remote Senegal, chimp researchers escape gold mines' perils

 Sudan paramilitary strike on southeastern city kills 27

 Somalia cancels all UAE deals after Somaliland, Yemeni spats

 China offers extensive free-trade deal to Kenya
SHAKE AND BLOW
Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens

 Socializing alone: The downside of communication technology

 Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests

 Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.