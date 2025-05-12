Where things stand in the US-China trade war

AFP looks at the current state of play between the world's two economic superpowers:
- What has been announced? -
Washington and Beijing announced on Monday they will cut import tariffs on each other's goods by 115 percentage points for 90 days.
From Wednesday, the United States will reduce duties on products from China to 30 percent, and China will lower its levy on US imports to 10 percent.
US President Donald Trump had previously slapped 145 percent tariffs on most Chinese goods, with cumulative tolls on some products reaching a staggering 245 percent.
Beijing had hit back with duties of 125 percent on US goods.
The United States and China will also set up a mechanism for regular trade talks alternately in each country, or in an agreed third country, the joint statement said.
- How did the talks go? -
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said discussions over the weekend with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and international trade representative Li Chenggang had been "productive" and "robust".
He told reporters in Switzerland, where the talks took place, that "both sides showed a great respect".
Beijing said the negotiations had yielded "substantial progress", adding that the reductions served "the interest of the two countries and the common interest of the world".
Its commerce ministry urged Washington to "keep working with China and completely correct the wrong practice of unilateral tariff rises".
"It is hoped that the US will... maintain the healthy, stable and sustainable development of China-US economic and trade relations," the ministry said.
- How have markets reacted? -
Global stock markets rallied on the announcement.
Tai Hui, Asia-Pacific chief market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, said the cuts were "larger than expected", reflecting Washington and Beijing's understanding of the impact of tariffs on global economic growth.
Wei Yao, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Societe Generale, said the reductions would bring "substantial relief" for both economies.
And ANZ Bank analysts predicted that "both sides will focus on setting up a trade template, and a final deal will be reached before the US's 2026 mid-term election".
However, Wang Wen, dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, warned that the deal "does not mean the resolution of structural contradictions between China and the United States".
- Is the trade war over? -
Far from it. The joint statement does not elaborate on what happens after the 90-day tariffs suspension.
"The US still has much higher tariffs on China than on other countries and still appears to be trying to rally other countries to introduce restrictions of their own on trade with China," said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics.
"In these circumstances, there is no guarantee that the 90-day truce will give way to a lasting ceasefire."
The declaration also does not include sector-specific US tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminium and car imports.
China, meanwhile, has lodged complaints with the World Trade Organization against US "bullying" tactics.
And it has gone after US companies, scrapping orders for Boeing planes, probing Google for "anti-monopoly" violations, and adding fashion group PVH Corp. -- which owns Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein -- and biotech giant Illumina to a list of "unreliable entities".
Beijing has also restricted exports of rare earth elements -- critical for making a wide range of products including semiconductors, medical technology and consumer electronics.
- What impact has the trade war had? -
China's trade surplus with the United States reached $295.4 billion last year, according to the US Commerce Department -- drawing Trump's ire.
Chinese leaders are reluctant to disrupt that status quo, but a worsening trade war weakens their ability to pin strong growth this year on exports, which hit a record high in 2024.
Analysts expect the levies to take a chunk out of China's gross domestic product, which Beijing's leadership have targeted to grow five percent this year.
US duties further threaten to harm China's fragile post-Covid economic recovery as it struggles with a debt crisis in the property sector and persistently low consumption.
And reciprocal tariffs are also having an impact in the United States, with uncertainty triggering a manufacturing slump last month and officials blaming them for an unexpected economic contraction during the first three months of the year.
Likely to be hit hardest are China's top exports to the United States, from electronics and machinery to textiles and clothing.
American manufacturers and consumers may also take a blow due to the crucial role of Chinese goods in supplying US firms.
mjw/dhw
Related Links
Global Trade News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Five dead, two missing in Colombia landslide
Jordan hospital treats war casualties from across Middle East
US climate agency stops tracking costly natural disasters
Gazans struggling to survive as Israel plans for 'conquest'
Sivers Semiconductors Joins Global Push for Satellite Network Interoperability
Web archivists scrambling to save US public data from deletion
SMART Launches WISDOM Research Group for Next-Generation 3D-Sensing Technologies
China cracks down on smuggling to enforce rare earth export controls
Spongy Device Draws Water from Air Using Sunlight for Efficient Harvesting
Only a Tiny Fraction of Deep Seafloor Mapped Over Seven Decades
Nigeria fishing river reels from changing climate
David Attenborough urges 'save the oceans' as new film premieres
Glacier in West Antarctica Engages in Rapid Ice Piracy
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds
Ice cores from tropics challenge Holocene temperature models
Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study
|
Atmospheric Memory Effect Discovered as Key Mechanism in Monsoon Rainfall
Salt of the earth: Pilot project helping reclaim Sri Lankan farms
Tobacco town thrives as China struggles to kick the habit
After Catastrophe Urban and Peri-Urban Farming Could Sustain Medium-Sized Cities
Floods in eastern DR Congo kill more than 100: local officials; Somalia floods kill seven, displace 200 families
Over 45,000 affected by Somalia flash floods since mid-April: UN
UK towns harness nature to combat rising flood risk
Belgian mother and son die in Jordan floods: authorities
UAE denies supplying Chinese weapons to Sudan paramilitaries
On patrol for jihadists with Mauritania's camel cavalry
Burkina leader seeks stronger military ties with Russia
Strike on Sudan's Darfur kills 14 members of one family: rescuers
Versatile Call Combinations in Chimpanzees May Shed Light on the Evolution of Human Language
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters