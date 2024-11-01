Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 2025 warmest year on record in North Sea: German maritime agency

2025 warmest year on record in North Sea: German maritime agency

by AFP Staff Writers
 Berlin (AFP) Jan 7, 2026

The North Sea experienced its warmest year on record in 2025, Germany's national agency for maritime affairs and hydrology (BSH) said Wednesday.

"In 2025, the North Sea reached an average temperature of 11.6C, the highest value in the BSH data series since 1969," Tim Kruschke, head of the BSH's climate team, said in a statement.

The agency said that the Baltic Sea also "approached record" temperatures last year.

The BSH said the annual average surface temperature in the Baltic in 2025 was 9.7C, an increase of 1.1C compared to the long-term average from 1997 to 2021.

"This made 2025 the second-warmest year for the Baltic Sea since the BSH data series began in 1990," the agency said, adding that "only 2020 was warmer".

Sea temperatures are rising globally due to climate change.

The rate of ocean warming has more than doubled since 1993, according to the UN's IPCC climate expert panel.

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
'Tuna King' pays record $3.2 mn for bluefin at Tokyo auction
 Tokyo (AFP) Jan 5, 2026
 A Japanese sushi entrepreneur paid a record $3.2 million for a giant bluefin tuna Monday at an annual prestigious new year auction in Tokyo's main fish market, smashing the previous all-time high. Dave Gershman at the Pew Charitable Trusts' international fisheries team used news of the auction to highlight that stocks of Pacific bluefin tuna were improving after being "near collapse". Self-styled "Tuna King" Kiyoshi Kimura's sushi restaurant chain paid the top price for the 243-kilogramme (536-p ... read more
WATER WORLD
Inside Chernobyl, Ukraine scrambles to repair radiation shield

 'I can't walk anymore': Afghans freeze to death on route to Iran

 Filipinos master disaster readiness, one roll of the dice at a time

 Japan nuclear plant operator may have underestimated quake risks
WATER WORLD
From music to mind reading: AI startups bet on earbuds

 Nostalgia and new fans as Tamagotchi turns 30

 Musk's xAI raises $20 bn in Nvidia-backed funding round

 Ferritic alloy offers superalloy-level strength and oxidation resistance for reactor systems
WATER WORLD
Hydrogen from organic carbon in deep sediment hosted hydrothermal systems

 Conservationists sue Trump admin over inaction on horseshoe crabs

 'Tuna King' pays record $3.2 mn for bluefin at Tokyo auction

 Viral resistant bacteria still help drive deep ocean carbon transport
WATER WORLD
Three hurt in polar bear attack in remote Siberian villag

 Greenland's Prudhoe Dome ice cap was completely gone only 7,000 years ago, first GreenDrill study finds

 Ocean warming drove past Greenland ice stream retreat

 Deep ocean quakes linked to Antarctic phytoplankton surges
WATER WORLD
Meat-loving Argentines shun beef as inflation bites

 Drone phenomics sharpen genetic signals and automate field trait extraction in maize and peanut breeding

 China says to impose extra 55% tariffs on some beef imports

 Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
WATER WORLD
Indonesia flood kills 16, displaces hundreds

 6.4 quake strikes off southern Philippines; No major damage from Japan thumper

 France's Reunion warns of 'probable or imminent' volcanic eruption

 6.5-magnitude quake shakes Mexico City and beach resort, killing two
WATER WORLD
Nigeria signals more strikes likely in 'joint' US operations

 Sudanese trek through mountains to escape Kordofan fighting

 China's Xi congratulates Guinea junta chief on election win

 Ivory Coast ruling party set for election landslide: early results
WATER WORLD
Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests

 Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia

 Ligament clues refine picture of how early hominins moved

 Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.