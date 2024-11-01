Japan nuclear plant operator may have underestimated quake risks

Chubu Electric Power's Hamaoka plant -- located in an area of central Japan at risk of a potential "megaquake" -- is undergoing regulatory safety checks, with the aim of restarting two reactors.
But the company's president said late Monday that the estimated maximum seismic ground motion that the plant could experience during a quake "may have been underestimated".
"This incident could seriously affect the (safety) review process and undermine the trust of local communities and other stakeholders in our nuclear business, and potentially shake its very foundation," he told reporters during an emergency press conference.
Japan pulled the plug on nuclear power after a colossal earthquake and tsunami sent three reactors at the Fukushima atomic plant into meltdown in 2011.
However, the resource-poor nation now wants to revive atomic energy to reduce its heavy dependence on fossil fuels, achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and meet growing energy needs from artificial intelligence.
The world's biggest nuclear plant, Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, is expected to restart operations later this month, pending final approval from the Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA).
The estimate of maximum seismic ground motion is important for the earthquake-resistant design of nuclear plants.
In September 2023 the NRA approved Chubu Electric's estimate of 1,200 gal, a unit of acceleration used to measure the intensity of quakes.
But in February last year the NRA received information from a whistleblower that the utility "may have used data different from what was presented" to the nuclear watchdog, NRA official Keiichi Watanabe told AFP on Tuesday.
Since then, the watchdog has been conducting its own probe, he said.
The NRA suspended its safety review process for the Hamaoka plant in late December, and the issue "will be discussed in meetings open to the public", the first of which will be held on Wednesday, he said.
The Hamaoka plant is located in Omaezaki, Shizuoka prefecture, near a seismic fault line where a massive Pacific earthquake is expected to occur in the coming years or decades.
In 2024, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued its first special advisory for a possible "megaquake" in the area, known as the Nankai Trough, before lifting it a week later.
The government has said a quake in the 800-kilometre undersea trench and subsequent tsunami could kill as many as 298,000 people and cause up to $2 trillion in damages.
Chubu Electric said it had set up a panel of lawyers to look into the matter.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Japan nuclear plant operator may have underestimated quake risks
'I can't walk anymore': Afghans freeze to death on route to Iran
'Shivering from cold and fear': winter rains batter displaced Gazans
Thais, Cambodians fear returning home despite border truce
From music to mind reading: AI startups bet on earbuds
New tool narrows the search for ideal material structures
Nostalgia and new fans as Tamagotchi turns 30
Chlorine and hydrogen from waste brines without external power
Hydrogen from organic carbon in deep sediment hosted hydrothermal systems
Conservationists sue Trump admin over inaction on horseshoe crabs
2025 warmest year on record in North Sea: German maritime agency
'Tuna King' pays record $3.2 mn for bluefin at Tokyo auction
Dogsleds, China and independence: Facts on Greenland
Ancient Antarctica reveals a 'one-two punch' behind ice sheet collapse
Oligocene deep ocean temperatures drove isotope swings in Antarctic climate record
Three hurt in polar bear attack in remote Siberian villag
|
Drone phenomics sharpen genetic signals and automate field trait extraction in maize and peanut breeding
Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
Australia 'disappointed' with China's beef tariffs
Indonesia flood kills 16, displaces hundreds
6.4 quake strikes off southern Philippines; No major damage from Japan thumper
6.5-magnitude quake shakes Mexico City and beach resort, killing two
France's Reunion warns of 'probable or imminent' volcanic eruption
China's Xi congratulates Guinea junta chief on election win
Strike blamed on DR Congo army kills six in M23-occupied east
Sudanese trek through mountains to escape Kordofan fighting
Ivory Coast ruling party set for election landslide: early results
Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens
Socializing alone: The downside of communication technology
Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests
Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters