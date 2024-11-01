France's Reunion warns of 'probable or imminent' volcanic eruption

All access to the volcano has been closed after the The Piton de la Fournaise Observatory detected a "seismic crisis" starting at around 4:47 am (0047 GMT), the island's prefecture said on X.
"This indicates that magma is leaving the magmatic reservoir and propagating toward the surface," the observatory said in a statement on Thursday.
The prefecture declared an Alert Level 1, warning on X that an eruption is "probable or imminent".
It also ordered the closure of the volcano's caldera as of 6:00 am, January 1.
The Piton de la Fournaise, situated in an uninhabited area in the southeast of the island, has erupted around 20 times over the last decade, and its violent bursts of activity often prompt stunning lava flows.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Last Christians gather in ruins of Turkey's quake-hit Antakya
Inside Chernobyl, Ukraine scrambles to repair radiation shield
'Shivering from cold and fear': winter rains batter displaced Gazans
Thais, Cambodians fear returning home despite border truce
One pull of a string is all it takes to deploy these complex structures
Japan's SoftBank in $4bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge
US denies visas to EU ex-commissioner, four others over tech rules
Modena team outlines staged roadmap to cut emissions from metal laser 3D printing
Neural network sharpens satellite ocean color in complex coastal waters
Viral resistant bacteria still help drive deep ocean carbon transport
SAR11 ocean bacteria form distinct ecological teams across coastal and open waters
Salt rejecting hydrogel design targets long life solar desalination
Ocean warming drove past Greenland ice stream retreat
Deep ocean quakes linked to Antarctic phytoplankton surges
Arctic sees unprecedented heat as climate impacts cascade
Thousands of glaciers to melt each year by mid-century: study
|
Meat-loving Argentines shun beef as inflation bites
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
China says to impose extra 55% tariffs on some beef imports
From farms to court, climate-hit communities take on big polluters
France's Reunion warns of 'probable or imminent' volcanic eruption
6.6-magnitude earthquake hits off Taiwan
One dead in southern Spain after flooding; Flash floods hit California
Death toll from Spain flooding rises to three
Nigeria signals more strikes likely in 'joint' US operations
UN urges end to arbitrary detentions in Guinea-Bissau
Sudanese trek through mountains to escape Kordofan fighting
Sudan's El-Fasher under the RSF, destroyed and 'full of bodies'
Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests
Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia
Ligament clues refine picture of how early hominins moved
Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters