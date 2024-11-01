Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 France's Reunion warns of 'probable or imminent' volcanic eruption

France's Reunion warns of 'probable or imminent' volcanic eruption

by AFP Staff Writers
 Saint-Denis De La Reunion (AFP) Jan 1, 2026

France's Reunion island warned early Thursday of the "probable or imminent eruption" of its Piton de la Fournaise volcano, one of the most active in the world.

All access to the volcano has been closed after the The Piton de la Fournaise Observatory detected a "seismic crisis" starting at around 4:47 am (0047 GMT), the island's prefecture said on X.

"This indicates that magma is leaving the magmatic reservoir and propagating toward the surface," the observatory said in a statement on Thursday.

The prefecture declared an Alert Level 1, warning on X that an eruption is "probable or imminent".

It also ordered the closure of the volcano's caldera as of 6:00 am, January 1.

The Piton de la Fournaise, situated in an uninhabited area in the southeast of the island, has erupted around 20 times over the last decade, and its violent bursts of activity often prompt stunning lava flows.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano nears year-long eruption: USGS
 Los Angeles, United States (AFP) Dec 6, 2025
 Fresh lava fountains spewed in spectacular fashion from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on Saturday, US vulcanologists said, marking nearly a year since one of the world's most active volcanoes began erupting. "Sustained lava fountains approximately 50-100 feet (15-30 meters) in height are currently erupting from the north vent," the US Geological Services Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement, adding that "fountain heights are increasing rapidly." The latest episode in the ongoing eruption ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Last Christians gather in ruins of Turkey's quake-hit Antakya

 Inside Chernobyl, Ukraine scrambles to repair radiation shield

 'Shivering from cold and fear': winter rains batter displaced Gazans

 Thais, Cambodians fear returning home despite border truce
SHAKE AND BLOW
One pull of a string is all it takes to deploy these complex structures

 Japan's SoftBank in $4bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge

 US denies visas to EU ex-commissioner, four others over tech rules

 Modena team outlines staged roadmap to cut emissions from metal laser 3D printing
SHAKE AND BLOW
Neural network sharpens satellite ocean color in complex coastal waters

 Viral resistant bacteria still help drive deep ocean carbon transport

 SAR11 ocean bacteria form distinct ecological teams across coastal and open waters

 Salt rejecting hydrogel design targets long life solar desalination
SHAKE AND BLOW
Ocean warming drove past Greenland ice stream retreat

 Deep ocean quakes linked to Antarctic phytoplankton surges

 Arctic sees unprecedented heat as climate impacts cascade

 Thousands of glaciers to melt each year by mid-century: study
SHAKE AND BLOW
Meat-loving Argentines shun beef as inflation bites

 Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields

 China says to impose extra 55% tariffs on some beef imports

 From farms to court, climate-hit communities take on big polluters
SHAKE AND BLOW
France's Reunion warns of 'probable or imminent' volcanic eruption

 6.6-magnitude earthquake hits off Taiwan

 One dead in southern Spain after flooding; Flash floods hit California

 Death toll from Spain flooding rises to three
SHAKE AND BLOW
Nigeria signals more strikes likely in 'joint' US operations

 UN urges end to arbitrary detentions in Guinea-Bissau

 Sudanese trek through mountains to escape Kordofan fighting

 Sudan's El-Fasher under the RSF, destroyed and 'full of bodies'
SHAKE AND BLOW
Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests

 Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia

 Ligament clues refine picture of how early hominins moved

 Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.