Earth Science News
WEATHER REPORT
 2025 was UK's hottest and sunniest year on record

2025 was UK's hottest and sunniest year on record

By Joe JACKSON
 London (AFP) Jan 2, 2026

Last year was Britain's hottest and sunniest on record, the national weather service confirmed on Friday, calling it a "clear demonstration" of the impacts of climate change.

The previous record of 10.03C was set in 2022.

"2025 now joins 2022 and 2023 in the top three warmest years since 1884," the Met Office said in a statement, noting the United Kingdom's mean temperature through last year was 10.09C.

"This is an increasingly clear demonstration of the impacts of climate change on UK temperatures," it added.

"It is also only the second year in this series where the UK's annual mean temperature has exceeded 10.0C."

It means four of the UK's last five years now appear in the top five warmest years since 1884, and all of the top 10 hottest years will now have occurred in the last two decades.

The Met Office had already announced last month that 2025 was the country's sunniest year since that record series began in 1910.

The United Kingdom, which comprises England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, saw 1648.5 hours of sunshine, 61.4 hours more than the previous record set in 2003.

- 'Exceptional' sunshine -

An "exceptional" amount of sunshine during the spring followed by long spells of clear skies during the summer helped set the record, the Met Office has noted.

Mark McCarthy, the Met Office's head of climate attribution, said the "very warm" year was "in line with expected consequences of human-induced climate change".

"Although it doesn't mean every year will be the warmest on record, it is clear from our weather observations and climate models that human-induced global warming is impacting the UK's climate," he added.

Bob Ward of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics, said the record was "undoubtedly due to climate change".

"We can only stop the growing impacts of climate change by cutting our greenhouse gas emissions to net zero, and the longer we take to reach it the more death, damage and suffering there will be," he said.

The country experienced persistent spells of dry and sunny weather in 2025, with every month except January and September warmer than average.

- Wildfires -

Spring and then a summer featuring four heatwaves were Britain's warmest on record, while spring was the driest in more than a century.

Droughts were declared in several regions, reservoir sites fell below 50 percent of their usual capacity and a handful of water companies issued bans on using hosepipes.

Fire brigades in England in 2025 also tackled the highest number of spring wildfires since comparable records began in 2011, according to figures obtained by the PA news agency from 35 of the 43 fire services in England.

At least 12,454 grassland, woodland or crop fires were recorded by fire services in the three months from March to May 2025.

The number was more than four times the 2,621 incidents logged in the same period in 2024.

Met Office scientist Emily Carlisle said: "Meteorologically, the warmth has been driven largely by persistent high-pressure systems bringing prolonged dry, sunny conditions, alongside above-average sea temperatures around the UK.

"These factors have combined to keep temperatures consistently higher than normal for much of the year."

Last year Britain produced a record-high amount of electricity from renewable energy.

Wind, solar and biomass power combined to supply 47 percent of the country's electricity in 2025, climate and energy website Carbon Brief said in a study Friday.

The country has set a target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 81 percent by 2035 compared to 1990 levels and is aiming to be carbon neutral by the middle of the century.

Related Links
 Weather News at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WEATHER REPORT
2025 on track to tie second hottest year on record: EU monitor
 Paris, France (AFP) Dec 9, 2025
 The planet is on track to log its second hottest year on record in 2025, tied with 2023 after a historic high in 2024, Europe's global warming monitor said Tuesday. The data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service reaffirms that global temperatures are on course to exceed 1.5C above pre-industrial levels - the threshold considered safer in the 2015 Paris Agreement. Temperatures rose by 1.48C on average between January and November, or "currently tied with 2023 to be the second-warmest year o ... read more
WEATHER REPORT
Last Christians gather in ruins of Turkey's quake-hit Antakya

 Inside Chernobyl, Ukraine scrambles to repair radiation shield

 'Shivering from cold and fear': winter rains batter displaced Gazans

 Thais, Cambodians fear returning home despite border truce
WEATHER REPORT
One pull of a string is all it takes to deploy these complex structures

 Japan's SoftBank in $4bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge

 US denies visas to EU ex-commissioner, four others over tech rules

 Modena team outlines staged roadmap to cut emissions from metal laser 3D printing
WEATHER REPORT
Viral resistant bacteria still help drive deep ocean carbon transport

 SAR11 ocean bacteria form distinct ecological teams across coastal and open waters

 Salt rejecting hydrogel design targets long life solar desalination

 Weak La Nina reshapes Pacific sea levels and seasonal weather
WEATHER REPORT
Ocean warming drove past Greenland ice stream retreat

 Deep ocean quakes linked to Antarctic phytoplankton surges

 Arctic sees unprecedented heat as climate impacts cascade

 Thousands of glaciers to melt each year by mid-century: study
WEATHER REPORT
Meat-loving Argentines shun beef as inflation bites

 China says to impose extra 55% tariffs on some beef imports

 From farms to court, climate-hit communities take on big polluters

 Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
WEATHER REPORT
France's Reunion warns of 'probable or imminent' volcanic eruption

 6.6-magnitude earthquake hits off Taiwan

 6.5-magnitude quake shakes Mexico City and beach resort, killing two

 One dead in southern Spain after flooding; Flash floods hit California
WEATHER REPORT
Nigeria signals more strikes likely in 'joint' US operations

 UN urges end to arbitrary detentions in Guinea-Bissau

 Sudanese trek through mountains to escape Kordofan fighting

 Sudan's El-Fasher under the RSF, destroyed and 'full of bodies'
WEATHER REPORT
Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests

 Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia

 Ligament clues refine picture of how early hominins moved

 Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.