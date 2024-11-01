55 Cuban, Venezuelan troops killed during US capture of Maduro: official tolls



by AFP Staff Writers



Caracas (AFP) Jan 6, 2026



Fifty-five Cuban and Venezuelan military personnel were killed during the US raid to seize Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, according to tolls published Tuesday by the two Latin American allies.

During his 12 volatile years in power, Maduro -- like his predecessor Hugo Chavez -- employed specialized Cuban soldiers for his protection.

Venezuela's Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said on Sunday that Maduro's presidential guard was largely wiped out "in cold blood" by US troops who bombarded the capital and seized him from his home.

Cuba published the names of 32 members of its military who died in the nighttime assault that led to Maduro's capture in Caracas on January 3.

They included three senior officers from the Cuban interior ministry.

The Venezuelan military published online a list of 23 of its personnel who were also killed, including five admirals.

In the face of pressure from Washington, the leftist governments in Cuba and Venezuela maintain close ties in military cooperation, health and education.

Related Links

21st Century Pirates

