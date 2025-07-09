Earth Science News
WEATHER REPORT
 Acropolis trims hours again amid Greek heatwave
Acropolis trims hours again amid Greek heatwave
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Athens (AFP) July 9, 2025

The Acropolis in Athens will limit its operating hours for a second straight day because of heatwave conditions, the Greek culture ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry in a statement said the world-renowned site would be shut till 5:00 pm (1400 GMT) "for the safety of workers and visitors, owing to high temperatures."

The four-day heatwave confirmed by meteorologists began Sunday and is the second to grip Greece since late June.

Temperatures are expected to reach 41 Celsius (105.8 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, with a maximum of 37 Celsius in Athens, according to national weather service EMY.

The Greek civil protection authority has warned of high fire risk in the greater Athens area, in central Greece and the Peloponnese peninsula on Wednesday.

The heatwave will abate on Thursday.

Acropolis shuts, outdoor work halted as heatwave scorches Greece
Athens (AFP) July 8, 2025 - Greece's top archaeological monument, the Acropolis, was partially shut Tuesday as part of emergency measures to protect visitors and workers around the country during a four-day heatwave.

The Greek culture ministry shut the world-renowned site from 1:00 to 5:00 pm (1000 to 1400 GMT) "for the safety of workers and visitors, owing to high temperatures."

The four-day heatwave confirmed by meteorologists began Sunday is the second to grip Greece since late June.

The national weather service EMY said temperatures in Athens in the afternoon had reached 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit), and 40C in central Greece.

Similar temperatures are expected on Wednesday, before dropping Thursday.

To protect outdoor workers, the labour ministry decreed a work stoppage from 12:00 to 5:00 pm in various parts of the country, including several islands.

The stoppage mainly affected construction work and delivery riders.

"Days with a heatwave make my job more difficult," cycle-riding courier Michalis Keskinidis told AFP.

"We drink a lot of water to protect ourselves from the heat, combined with electrolytes, and take breaks whenever possible," the 43-year-old said.

The 2,500-year-old Acropolis, built on a rock overlooking the capital that offers little shade, draws tens of thousands of visitors daily.

Last year it recorded some 4.5 million visitors, an increase of over 15 percent compared to 2023.

Officials had been forced to order similar shutdowns in the past two years in heatwave conditions.

Southern and western Europe experienced an early heatwave at the end of June, affecting France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

- Risk of fire, storms -

The Greek civil protection authority has warned of high fire risk in the greater Athens area, in central Greece and the Peloponnese peninsula on Wednesday.

Greece's fire department has been dealing with up to 50 fires daily, the head of the Greek fire service officers' union Constantinos Tsigkas told state TV ERT.

Elsewhere, Serbia's hydrometeorological service RHMZ warned that weather conditions could fuel more fires, after 620 fires were recorded Monday.

But there are also thunderstorms expected in Serbia's northern Vojvodina region, as well as in western and central areas.

RHMZ has also warned of the possibility of hail and hurricane-force gusts of wind.

Croatia has already felt the impact of storms since Monday, with several of the country's regions affected.

Two people were injured and hospitalised in Vinkovci after a storm knocked down a power line on a family house near the eastern town, police said.

The authorities said they had taken dozens of calls over wind-related emergencies including trees blocking roads, damaged roofs and power failures.

On Tuesday, heavy rain and gale-force winds flooded roads, knocked down trees and caused power outages at the Croatian port town of Split, the state-run HRT broadcaster reported.

At the town's port, a ferry broke its moorings and hit a catamaran and a tourist excursion boat, sinking the latter.

There was similar trouble further north, with storms raging in Hungary and Slovakia.

In Budapest, strong winds damaged roofs, felled trees onto roads and downed power lines on Monday, with the national meteorological service HungaroMet measuring winds up to 137 kilometres (85 miles) per hour locally.

Rail traffic was severely disrupted across Hungary with full restoration of services potentially requiring weeks, according to Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar.

In Slovakia, gale-force winds caused power outages and blew off the roof of a block of flats in the eastern town of Gelnica and fallen trees disrupted road and railway transport across the region.

The country's weather service SHMU has issued a storm warning with heavy rain, wind and hail for Tuesday, mainly for central and eastern Slovakia.

Related Links
 Weather News at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WEATHER REPORT
Relief coming for Europe after brutal heatwave
 Paris (AFP) July 2, 2025
 After days of record-breaking heatwaves across Europe, relief will start to arrive from the Atlantic on Wednesday, bringing thunderstorms and cooler temperatures to parts of western Europe. Paris hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, but the high will drop to 35C on Wednesday and to 28C on Thursday, Meteo-France forecast. "Our latest forecasts confirm the arrival of cooling from the west on Wednesday, which will quickly affect the northwest of the country," Meteo-France sai ... read more
WEATHER REPORT
Texas floods: Misinformation across political spectrum sows confusion

 Search for woman who texted 'we're being washed away' in Texas flood

 Pentagon to erect 4th military zone along U.S.-Mexico border

 Rain caused natural disasters in 83% of Brazil's cities: report
WEATHER REPORT
Germany criticises China curbs on rare-earth exports

 Meta's AI talent war raises questions about strategy

 EU proposes space laws to reduce orbital junk and boost industry

 EU's Space Act would track space objects and clear satellite debris
WEATHER REPORT
S.Leone islanders despair as rising ocean threatens survival

 The Seine star of the summer again in Paris

 'I lost my battle': warming sea killing Albania fishing

 Deep-sea mining negotiators to meet under Trump shadow
WEATHER REPORT
Glacier retreat could drive a surge in volcanic eruptions worldwide

 German navy to patrol the Arctic

 Denmark develops tool to predict ice-free Arctic summers

 In Norway's Arctic, meteorologists have a first-row seat to climate change
WEATHER REPORT
Rotten insects, viral videos and climate change: S.Korea battles 'lovebug' invasion

 Drought-hit Morocco turns to desalination to save vegetable bounty

 China's 'new farmers' learn to livestream in rural revitalisation

 Beijing decries 'discriminatory' ban on Chinese purchases of US farmland
WEATHER REPORT
Typhoon Danas kills two, injures hundreds in Taiwan; Woman killed during storms across northern Italy

 India monsoon season death toll hits 69 after floods, landslides

 Rescuers on horseback, with dogs search for Texas flood victims

 Storm Flossie strengthens into a hurricane near Mexico coast
WEATHER REPORT
Nigerian hikers blaze trails despite insecurity

 Anxious residents re-emerge after Mali jihadist attacks

 US sanctions on Sudan over alleged chemical weapons use take effect

 Green bonds offer hope, and risk, in Africa's climate fight
WEATHER REPORT
Beyond male dominance in primates new study redefines gender power roles

 Light travels through entire human head in breakthrough for optical brain imaging

 Human brain reveals hidden action cues AI still fails to grasp

 Deforestation in S.Leone national park threatens chimps, humans alike
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.