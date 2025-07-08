Death toll in Texas floods climbs to 108, with more rain expected

As of Tuesday morning, authorities in worst-hit Kerr County had recovered the bodies of 87 victims, Sheriff Larry Leitha told reporters.
The deceased include at least 27 girls and counselors who were staying at a youth summer camp on the Guadalupe River over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
"At present, five Camp Mystic campers and one counselor still remain unaccounted for," Leitha added.
At least 108 flood-related deaths were reported across central Texas, according to local officials.
During a Cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump said he would travel to Texas with First Lady Melania Trump on Friday, and credited his strong ties with the state's Republican governor as having helped the rescue effort.
"We brought in a lot of helicopters from all over... They were real pros, and they were responsible for pulling out a lot of people. And we got them there fast, and Texas had some good ones too, but the response has been incredible," Trump said.
Trump, who previously said that disaster relief should be handled at the state level, earlier this week signed a major disaster declaration, activating fresh federal funds and freeing up resources.
- 'Extremely treacherous' -
Ben Baker with the Texas Game Wardens said search and rescue efforts involving helicopters, drones and dogs were extremely difficult because of the water and mud.
"When we're trying to make these recoveries, these large piles can be very obstructive, and to get in deep into these piles, it's very hazardous," Baker said.
"It's extremely treacherous, time-consuming. It's dirty work, the water is still there."
He added that special attention was being paid to the first responders' mental state, particularly given that the bodies of children were being recovered.
In the town of Hunt, the epicenter of the disaster, an AFP team saw recovery workers combing through piles of debris with helicopters flying overhead, as hopes dimmed for finding any survivors.
Javier Torres, 24, was digging through mud as he searched for the body of his grandmother, after having located the remains of his grandfather.
He also discovered the bodies of two children, apparently washed up by the river.
Officials warned that with more heavy rain forecast, recovery efforts would be rendered even more difficult.
"We've had some reports of maybe some additional water coming in, obviously, that's going to impact the search and recovery efforts," said Baker.
He said the weather may impact aerial patrol patterns, but "it won't deter them."
Meanwhile, questions intensified over whether Trump's funding cuts had weakened warning systems, and over the handling of the rescue operation.
During an at-times tense news conference, Baker skirted a question on the speed of the emergency response.
"Right now, this team up here is focused on bringing people home," he said.
Shel Winkley, a weather expert at the Climate Central research group, blamed the extent of the disaster on geography, the remnants of tropical storm Beryl, and exceptional drought, when dry soil absorbs less rainfall.
"This part of Texas, at least in the Kerr County flood specifically, was in an extreme to exceptional drought. So that's the worst drought conditions that you can have, and we know that since May, temperatures have been above average," Winkley told reporters.
The organization's media director, Tom Di Liberto, said staffing shortages at the National Weather Service had contributed to the disaster.
"What happens, and this is shared not only in Texas but weather forecast offices across the country, is that the people with the most experience dealing with these extreme (events), but also communicating it, have left in a lot of places, so you can't necessarily replace that experience," Di Liberto said.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Texas floods: Misinformation across political spectrum sows confusion
Search for woman who texted 'we're being washed away' in Texas flood
Pentagon to erect 4th military zone along U.S.-Mexico border
Rain caused natural disasters in 83% of Brazil's cities: report
Germany criticises China curbs on rare-earth exports
Meta's AI talent war raises questions about strategy
EU proposes space laws to reduce orbital junk and boost industry
EU's Space Act would track space objects and clear satellite debris
S.Leone islanders despair as rising ocean threatens survival
The Seine star of the summer again in Paris
'I lost my battle': warming sea killing Albania fishing
Deep-sea mining negotiators to meet under Trump shadow
Glacier retreat could drive a surge in volcanic eruptions worldwide
German navy to patrol the Arctic
Denmark develops tool to predict ice-free Arctic summers
In Norway's Arctic, meteorologists have a first-row seat to climate change
|
Rotten insects, viral videos and climate change: S.Korea battles 'lovebug' invasion
Drought-hit Morocco turns to desalination to save vegetable bounty
China's 'new farmers' learn to livestream in rural revitalisation
Beijing decries 'discriminatory' ban on Chinese purchases of US farmland
Typhoon Danas kills two, injures hundreds in Taiwan; Woman killed during storms across northern Italy
India monsoon season death toll hits 69 after floods, landslides
Rescuers on horseback, with dogs search for Texas flood victims
Storm Flossie strengthens into a hurricane near Mexico coast
Nigerian hikers blaze trails despite insecurity
Anxious residents re-emerge after Mali jihadist attacks
US sanctions on Sudan over alleged chemical weapons use take effect
Green bonds offer hope, and risk, in Africa's climate fight
Beyond male dominance in primates new study redefines gender power roles
Light travels through entire human head in breakthrough for optical brain imaging
Human brain reveals hidden action cues AI still fails to grasp
Deforestation in S.Leone national park threatens chimps, humans alike
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters