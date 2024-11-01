Ancient Tethys Ocean helped build Central Asia mountains

The study uses a big data approach built from hundreds of published thermal history models for Central Asia compiled over about 30 years. These models track when rocks cooled as they moved toward the surface during mountain uplift and subsequent erosion, providing a time-resolved record of tectonic activity.
Creation of Central Asia's landscape is usually explained as the result of interactions between tectonic forces, climate and mantle processes over the last 250 million years. The new analysis, however, suggests that climate change and mantle convection played only a minor role, with the region remaining arid for much of that interval.
"We found that climate change and mantle processes had only little influence on the Central Asian landscape, which persisted in an arid climate for much of the last 250 million years," said lead author Dr Sam Boone, who conducted the research while a post doctoral researcher at Adelaide University. "Instead, the dynamics of the distant Tethys Ocean can directly be correlated with short lived periods of mountain building in Central Asia."
The once extensive Tethys Ocean closed during the Meso Cenozoic era, which spans roughly the last 250 million years, and survives today only as the Mediterranean Sea. The team links tectonic changes in this retreating ocean basin to pulses of deformation thousands of kilometers inland.
Co author Associate Professor Stijn Glorie, from Adelaide University's School of Physics, Chemistry and Earth Sciences, said the present day relief of Central Asia mainly formed through the collision and continued convergence between India and Eurasia. According to Glorie, this collision built the major mountain belts that dominate the region today.
However, the researchers conclude that during the Cretaceous period, dinosaurs would also have seen a rugged landscape in Central Asia. They compare this earlier topography to the present day Basin and Range Province in the western United States, which consists of a series of roughly parallel mountain ranges and intervening basins.
"It is thought that the extension in the Tethys, due to roll back of subducting slabs of ocean crust, reactivated old suture zones into a series of roughly parallel ridges in Central Asia, up to thousands of kilometres away from the Himalaya collision zone," Glorie said. These reactivated structures provided pathways for rocks to be uplifted and cooled, leaving a recognizable signal in the thermal history models.
To test these ideas, the team analysed their compilation of thermal history models alongside plate tectonic reconstructions of the Tethys Ocean, as well as deep time precipitation and mantle convection models. By comparing the timing of cooling events in Central Asian rocks to changes in plate boundaries and subduction geometry, they identified correlations that point to the ocean as a key driver.
The research appears in Nature Communications Earth and Environment and demonstrates the potential of combining thermochronology with global geodynamic models. The authors argue that this integrative method can reveal previously hidden links between distant plate boundary processes and intraplate mountain building.
Glorie said the same approach could clarify the drivers of other poorly understood episodes of mountain building and rifting around the world. In particular, he highlighted the break up of Australia from Antarctica as a nearby example where the tectonic record is puzzling.
Australia separated from Antarctica about 80 million years ago, but the thermal history data from both continental margins mostly record older cooling events. There is little obvious imprint of that break up in the available thermochronology record, which raises questions about how the rift and subsequent seafloor spreading progressed.
The Adelaide team is now applying its Central Asia workflow to investigate the Australia Antarctica system. By integrating new and existing thermal history models with updated plate reconstructions and geodynamic simulations, they aim to better constrain when and how the two continents finally parted.
Beyond specific case studies, the researchers suggest that systematic global compilations of thermochronology data could transform understanding of how surface topography responds to changes at convergent and divergent plate margins. Such databases would allow scientists to test whether distant subduction dynamics, like those recorded in the Tethys Ocean, have shaped other continental interiors in similar ways.
Research Report:Deciphering mantle, tectonic and climatic drivers of exhumation
Related Links
Adelaide University
Tectonic Science and News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
'Are You Dead?': Chinese app for solo dwellers goes viral
Sri Lanka seeks Chinese aid to rebuild after deadly cyclone
Japan nuclear plant operator may have underestimated quake risks
'I can't walk anymore': Afghans freeze to death on route to Iran
Planet delivers first light image from Pelican 6 satellite capturing Lhasa Gonggar Airport
New tool narrows the search for ideal material structures
Chlorine and hydrogen from waste brines without external power
Fast FPGA pulse shaping clears neutron gamma pile ups in nuclear detectors
Experts say oceans soaked up record heat levels in 2025
ENSO drives synchronized shifts in global water extremes
Japan aims to dig deep-sea rare earths to reduce China dependence
Ankara city hall says water cuts due to 'record drought'
NATO says working on 'next steps' to boost Arctic security
Oligocene deep ocean temperatures drove isotope swings in Antarctic climate record
Is China a threat to Greenland as Trump argues?
Sentinel 1 decade long radar record tracks shifting Greenland and Antarctic ice
|
Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
Drone phenomics sharpen genetic signals and automate field trait extraction in maize and peanut breeding
Australia 'disappointed' with China's beef tariffs
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano puts on spectacular lava display
Hunga eruption reshaped stratospheric water and ozone with limited climate cooling
Albanian floods turn deadly as downpours force more evacuations
6.4 quake strikes off southern Philippines; No major damage from Japan thumper
Sudan paramilitary strike on southeastern city kills 27
US delivers 'critical military supplies' to Nigeria after Xmas strikes
Somalia cancels all UAE deals after Somaliland, Yemeni spats
African Union reaffirms 'One China' policy in FM visit
Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens
Socializing alone: The downside of communication technology
Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests
Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters