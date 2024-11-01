Vijitha Herath said he made the request during talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, who stopped in Colombo on Monday after visiting Tanzania and Lesotho.
"I particularly requested the assistance of the Chinese government in infrastructure development, including the reconstruction of identified roads, railways, and bridges that were affected," Herath said in a statement.
He added that Wang had "assured his personal intervention" to assist Sri Lanka's recovery from the deadly cyclone, which struck in November.
The two sides also discussed advancing cooperation in trade, investment and tourism, Herath said.
There was no immediate comment from the Chinese embassy in Colombo.
Sri Lanka's request for Chinese assistance came three weeks after India pledged $450 million in humanitarian aid for cyclone recovery.
The cyclone affected more than 10 percent of the country's 22 million population. The World Bank has estimated that physical damage alone amounted to about $4.1 billion.
Both China and India have been competing for influence in the small but strategically located South Asian nation, which has emerged as a geopolitical hotspot in recent years.
Sri Lanka lies halfway along the main east-west international shipping route and has the only deep-sea ports between Dubai and Singapore.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
'Are You Dead?': Chinese app for solo dwellers goes viral
Sri Lanka seeks Chinese aid to rebuild after deadly cyclone
Japan nuclear plant operator may have underestimated quake risks
'I can't walk anymore': Afghans freeze to death on route to Iran
Planet delivers first light image from Pelican 6 satellite capturing Lhasa Gonggar Airport
New tool narrows the search for ideal material structures
Chlorine and hydrogen from waste brines without external power
Fast FPGA pulse shaping clears neutron gamma pile ups in nuclear detectors
Experts say oceans soaked up record heat levels in 2025
ENSO drives synchronized shifts in global water extremes
Japan aims to dig deep-sea rare earths to reduce China dependence
Ankara city hall says water cuts due to 'record drought'
NATO says working on 'next steps' to boost Arctic security
Oligocene deep ocean temperatures drove isotope swings in Antarctic climate record
Is China a threat to Greenland as Trump argues?
Sentinel 1 decade long radar record tracks shifting Greenland and Antarctic ice
|
Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
Drone phenomics sharpen genetic signals and automate field trait extraction in maize and peanut breeding
Australia 'disappointed' with China's beef tariffs
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano puts on spectacular lava display
Hunga eruption reshaped stratospheric water and ozone with limited climate cooling
Albanian floods turn deadly as downpours force more evacuations
6.4 quake strikes off southern Philippines; No major damage from Japan thumper
Sudan paramilitary strike on southeastern city kills 27
US delivers 'critical military supplies' to Nigeria after Xmas strikes
Somalia cancels all UAE deals after Somaliland, Yemeni spats
African Union reaffirms 'One China' policy in FM visit
Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens
Socializing alone: The downside of communication technology
Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests
Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters