Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Hunga eruption reshaped stratospheric water and ozone with limited climate cooling
illustration only

Hunga eruption reshaped stratospheric water and ozone with limited climate cooling

by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Jan 05, 2026

A new international assessment details how the January 2022 eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai volcano in the South Pacific altered the stratosphere, atmospheric chemistry, and radiation while having only a small impact on global surface climate and the Antarctic ozone hole.

The Hunga Volcanic Eruption Atmospheric Impacts Report, released under the Atmospheric Processes and their Role in Climate (APARC) project of the World Climate Research Programme (WCRP), which is co-sponsored by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), combines satellite, balloon, and ground-based observations with global modeling to track the eruption plume from minutes after the explosion through multiple years. It concludes that the water-rich plume increased global stratospheric water vapor by about 10 percent, with much of this additional moisture still present in 2025.

"This assessment shows how Hunga's water-rich plume reshaped the stratosphere in ways not seen before. It underscores the importance of sustained observations and advanced modelling, and the value of international scientific collaboration through WCRP in delivering robust climate insights," said Tim Naish, Chair of the WCRP's Joint Scientific Committee.

The report notes that international satellite instruments, specialized balloon campaigns, and ground networks captured the evolution of volcanic aerosols, water vapor, and trace gases from the immediate aftermath of the eruption through the following years.

Key scientific findings summarized in the report include that the 15 January 2022 Hunga eruption produced the largest underwater explosion ever recorded by modern scientific instruments and injected large quantities of water vapor into the stratosphere, increasing global stratospheric water by about 10 percent, much of which remains in the atmosphere through 2025. While the eruption perturbed stratospheric ozone in the Southern Hemisphere in the months that followed, the overall effects on the Antarctic ozone hole and on surface climate were minor.

The authors emphasize that record-high global temperatures in 2023 and 2024 were not caused by the Hunga eruption, with model simulations indicating a surface cooling influence of about 0.05 K that is indistinguishable from natural climate variability. The report's seven chapters synthesize findings from observations, data analyses, and climate model simulations, including contributions from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai Impact Model Observation Comparison (HTHH-MOC) project, an international modeling effort using more than ten global climate models.

Chapter topics include basic eruption information, the evolution of the Hunga cloud on short (less than one month) and multi-year time scales, impacts on atmospheric chemistry and dynamics, changes in the stratospheric ozone layer, upper-atmospheric effects, and surface radiative and temperature responses.

Launched in late 2022, the assessment brought together 159 scientists from 21 countries and was coordinated by Co-Chairs Yunqian Zhu of the University of Colorado Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences and NOAA Chemical Sciences Laboratory, William Randel of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Graham Mann of the University of Leeds, and Paul A. Newman of the University of Maryland-Baltimore County.

"The Hunga eruption was unlike anything observed before," said Yungian Zhu. "It taught us how profoundly water-rich eruptions can affect the stratosphere and how essential global cooperation is in capturing and understanding such rare events".

The report underscores that decades of international investment in atmospheric observation networks enabled rapid and detailed tracking of the Hunga plume, with satellite instruments, balloon measurements, and ground-based networks following volcanic aerosols, water vapor, and trace gases from minutes after the eruption through subsequent years.

At the same time, the assessment warns that future observational gaps arising from potential satellite mission cancellations or aging observing systems could severely limit the world's ability to monitor and understand similar major events.

"This report reflects an extraordinary effort by the global scientific community," said Graham Mann. "It not only documents the impacts of Hunga but also highlights the importance of maintaining our ability to observe the planet's atmosphere".

Supporting datasets, including HTHH-MOC model simulations, will be made publicly available through the Centre for Environmental Data Analysis (CEDA) to support further research on volcanic impacts on atmospheric composition, dynamics, and climate.

Related Links
 World Meteorological Organization
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
France's Reunion warns of 'probable or imminent' volcanic eruption
 Saint-Denis De La Reunion (AFP) Jan 1, 2026
 France's Reunion island warned early Thursday of the "probable or imminent eruption" of its Piton de la Fournaise volcano, one of the most active in the world. All access to the volcano has been closed after the The Piton de la Fournaise Observatory detected a "seismic crisis" starting at around 4:47 am (0047 GMT), the island's prefecture said on X. "This indicates that magma is leaving the magmatic reservoir and propagating toward the surface," the observatory said in a statement on Thursday. ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Japan nuclear plant operator may have underestimated quake risks

 'I can't walk anymore': Afghans freeze to death on route to Iran

 'Shivering from cold and fear': winter rains batter displaced Gazans

 Thais, Cambodians fear returning home despite border truce
SHAKE AND BLOW
Essential Strategies for Enhancing Data Integrity and Compliance in Today's Business Environment

 Momentus to flight test 3D printed fuel tank on Vigoride 7

 Satellites lined up for shared space computing power networks

 Planet delivers first light image from Pelican 6 satellite capturing Lhasa Gonggar Airport
SHAKE AND BLOW
Neural network sharpens satellite ocean color in complex coastal waters

 Hydrogen from organic carbon in deep sediment hosted hydrothermal systems

 Conservationists sue Trump admin over inaction on horseshoe crabs

 2025 warmest year on record in North Sea: German maritime agency
SHAKE AND BLOW
Dogsleds, China and independence: Facts on Greenland

 Ancient Antarctica reveals a 'one-two punch' behind ice sheet collapse

 Oligocene deep ocean temperatures drove isotope swings in Antarctic climate record

 Three hurt in polar bear attack in remote Siberian villag
SHAKE AND BLOW
Drone phenomics sharpen genetic signals and automate field trait extraction in maize and peanut breeding

 Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period

 Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields

 Australia 'disappointed' with China's beef tariffs
SHAKE AND BLOW
Hunga eruption reshaped stratospheric water and ozone with limited climate cooling

 Indonesia flood kills 16, displaces hundreds

 6.4 quake strikes off southern Philippines; No major damage from Japan thumper

 6.5-magnitude quake shakes Mexico City and beach resort, killing two
SHAKE AND BLOW
China FM visiting four African countries on annual tour

 China's Xi congratulates Guinea junta chief on election win

 Strike blamed on DR Congo army kills six in M23-occupied east

 Sudanese trek through mountains to escape Kordofan fighting
SHAKE AND BLOW
Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens

 Socializing alone: The downside of communication technology

 Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests

 Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.