Anomaly in Deep Sea Sediments May Serve as Geological Time Marker

Radionuclides, which decay into other elements over time, are commonly used for dating archaeological and geological samples. Radiocarbon dating, for example, relies on the decay of carbon-14 (14C) in organic material. However, its effectiveness is limited to samples up to 50,000 years old.
"For dating beyond this range, other isotopes like cosmogenic beryllium-10 (10Be) are necessary," explains HZDR physicist Dr. Dominik Koll. This isotope forms when cosmic rays interact with atmospheric oxygen and nitrogen, eventually accumulating in marine sediments through precipitation. With a half-life of 1.4 million years, 10Be is a useful tool for dating events that occurred over the past 10 million years.
"To our surprise, we found nearly double the expected amount of 10Be at this point in time," says Koll. "This represents a previously unknown anomaly." Additional samples from different Pacific locations exhibited the same pattern, confirming the phenomenon's authenticity and ruling out contamination.
Alternatively, the anomaly might have astrophysical origins. A nearby supernova could have temporarily increased cosmic radiation levels, leading to enhanced 10Be production. Another possibility is that Earth temporarily lost the shielding effect of the heliosphere due to an encounter with a dense interstellar cloud, exposing it to greater cosmic radiation.
"To determine whether oceanic processes or astrophysical events caused this anomaly, further research is needed," notes Koll. "Our goal is to analyze additional samples, and we encourage other research groups to investigate this phenomenon." If the anomaly is detected worldwide, an astrophysical cause is likely. If it is localized, changes in ocean currents would be the more probable explanation.
Research Report:A cosmogenic 10Be anomaly during the late Miocene as independent time marker for marine archives
