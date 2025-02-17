Earth Science News
 India capital shaken by 4.0-magnitude quake
India capital shaken by 4.0-magnitude quake
 by AFP Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) Feb 17, 2025

India's capital New Delhi was jolted awake Monday by powerful tremors from a magnitude 4.0 earthquake, with its epicentre on the edge of the sprawling megacity an hour before dawn.

There were no immediate reports of major damage, but terrified residents rushed outside as buildings shook.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to follow "safety precautions" and stay alert to "possible aftershocks".

"Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

Police issued an emergency number to call for help, saying: "We hope you all are safe, Delhi".

Northern India lies on a major geological faultline where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence.

