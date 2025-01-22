How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

"When developing these systems, and developing business around them, it is vital to understand how humans experience and act in, around and with the technology. Whether you are a software developer or a business developer, this book affords insight that spans across the boundaries of areas in human life," said Rebekah Rousi, Associate Professor in Communication Studies at the University of Vaasa, Finland.
Rousi co-edited the book "Humane Autonomous Technology" with Catharina von Koskull, Associate Professor of Marketing at the University of Vaasa, and Virpi Roto, Senior Lecturer and Professor of Practice of Design from Aalto University.
"The big challenges concerning AI very much relate to ethics, moral conduct, as well as sustainability. In addition to the previously foreseen 'Robots will steal our jobs' types of concerns, we have a myriad of new challenges arising. For instance, several big tech companies have pulled out of their promises for carbon neutrality. Also, ethics, ethical content delivery and consumption has proven challenging with the rise of a new form of sweatshops - data cleaning centres - located in the Global South to filter inappropriate content from large language models. There is truly a lot to address both as researchers and developers," Rousi explained.
The book is organized into four themes: Labour, co-work and industry; Cognition and emotion; Humanness and values; and Art, design and visual culture. Chapters addressing labour and industry examine collaboration between expert employees and chatbots and explore automation designed to enrich work. The art and design section discusses responsible AI integration to enhance worker-centered practices.
Rousi emphasized the significance of intention when determining AI's role in workplaces and services. "Do we want the technology to remain as a tool, should it be our slave, or even co-worker? For what reasons do we attribute these specific roles to the technology? Once more, reflecting on the information-rich nature of the technology, AI is rapidly changing our relationship to tools, work, and life in general. It also forces us to re-think our own roles and identity," she noted.
Research Report:Humane Autonomous Technology: Re-thinking Experience with and in Intelligent Systems
Related Links
University of Vaasa
All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Humanity has opened 'Pandora's box of ills,' UN chief warns
Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines
Survivors count the mental cost of Los Angeles fires
Canadian insurers face record costs from 2024 extreme weather
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
Australia earmarks $1.2 billion for 'green' aluminium
Gamers tear into Musk for 'faking' video game prowess
Researchers develop breakthrough one-step flame retardant for cotton textiles
Quake-stricken Vanuatu heads to polls in snap election
Cycle of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef reaches catastrophic levels
Tunisian rehab barge offers hope for vulnerable sea turtles
Russians take Epiphany dip in waters hit by oil spill
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice
2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic
Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
|
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture
Herbicide under US scrutiny over potential Parkinson's link
Satellite technology helping pastoralists prepare for drought
The global forces sending coffee prices skyward
Thousands to be evacuated after Mount Ibu eruption
Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts
'Survival mode' for families displaced by Ethiopia quakes
Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake
US sanctions Sudanese Armed Forces head; Blinken regrets failure to end war
Eight illegal miners killed in Ghana in clashes with soldiers: army
Fears of fighters loyal to IS linger near DR Congo-Uganda border
Armies, jihadists kill civilians 'with impunity' in W.Africa: HRW
China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024
Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters