Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 UK court backs loan for indebted Thames Water
UK court backs loan for indebted Thames Water
 by AFP Staff Writers
 London (AFP) Feb 18, 2025

A court on Tuesday approved a GBP3 billion ($3.8 billion) emergency loan for Britain's largest water supplier Thames Water, offering it a lifeline as it buckles under a mountain of debt.

The loan provides a short-term solution to keeping the company, faced with GBP16 billion-worth of debt, afloat while it finds the necessary funding to stave off a costly public bailout.

To help turn its fortunes around, Thames is appealing to Britain's water regulator to hike its bills further and is looking to attract takeover offers.

The court's decision "marks a significant milestone for Thames Water," the company's chairman Adrian Montague said in a press statement on Tuesday.

"Its implementation is a key step in strengthening our long-term financial resilience," he added.

Faced with a desperate need for funds to update its infrastructure, Thames launched an appeal to the British water regulator Ofwat on Friday to hike its prices significantly higher than it was permitted to at the end of last year.

Thames customers are set to see average annual water bills rise to GBP588 by 2030 under Ofwat's current decision, which fell short of the 59-percent hike Thames requested.

The outcome of the appeal will also be key to determining investor interest in the company.

If the company that serves 16 million customers, or a quarter of the UK population, fails to find the necessary funding, it will have to call on the state to bail it out.

The struggling water company also faces a GBP18 million fine by Ofwat over its decision to pay "unjustified" dividends to shareholders while performance suffered.

Adding to its difficulties, Thames is under investigation by Ofwat to determine whether it failed in its environmental obligations.

The company and its UK peers have recently been hit with heavy fines over failures to plug raw sewage discharges in rivers.

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
Arid Athens turns to ancient aqueduct as climate crisis bites
 Athens (AFP) Feb 13, 2025
 Between parked cars in a suburban street in Athens, workers fix a pump to an ancient stone well that in turn accesses an aqueduct built almost 2,000 years ago. The Greek capital, one of Europe's hottest and most densely populated cities, is going to great lengths - and depths - to battle soaring summer temperatures and creaking infrastructure. Officials are tapping European Union money to help restore access to Hadrian's Aqueduct, a 24-kilometre (15-mile) underground channel named after the Ro ... read more
WATER WORLD
Zelensky: Russian drone strike damages Chernobyl power plant

 TEPCO takes on challenge of making space for Fukushima nuclear debris

 Greece announces measures to support businesses on quake-hit islands

 Los Angeles fire zones hit by mudslides after heavy rain
WATER WORLD
Colombia taxes online gambling to fund humanitarian response

 NASA CubeSat Finds New Radiation Belts After May 2024 Solar Storm

 Trump creates energy council to power AI race with China

 MIT engineers develop a fully 3D-printed electrospray engine
WATER WORLD
Arid Athens turns to ancient aqueduct as climate crisis bites

 Seeking climate connections among the oceans' smallest organisms

 Cook Islands PM defends China pact

 WWF legal challenge against Norway deep-sea mining fails
WATER WORLD
Research reveals how Earth got its ice caps

 Antarctica's Only Native Insect Adapts to Extreme Climate with Unique Dormancy Strategy

 Ice streams move due to tiny ice quakes

 Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes
WATER WORLD
Pesticides causing widespread harm to animals and plants: study

 Bordeaux wine harvest drops to lowest level since 1991

 Hong Kong scientists fight to save fragrant incense trees

 Drying and rewetting cycles amplify soil CO2 emissions
WATER WORLD
India capital shaken by 4.0-magnitude quake

 Quakes leave Greek tourist island on tenterhooks

 Emergency declared on second Greek quake-hit island

 Magnitude 7.6 quake shakes Caribbean, tsunami warnings lifted
WATER WORLD
France set to hand over sole military base in Ivory Coast

 Nigeria airforce kills 6 civilians in northeast by mistake

 U.N. calls for $6B to fight famine in war-torn Sudan

 Sudan releases post-war roadmap, calls on int'l community to support it
WATER WORLD
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.