Armed pirates abduct nine sailors off Gabon

The incident on Saturday night was the latest act of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, which spans more than 5,700 kilometres (3,500 miles) from Senegal to Angola off Africa's west coast.
"This attack, perpetrated by three armed individuals, led to the abduction of nine crew members, including five Chinese nationals and four Indonesians," the navy's chief of staff Hubert Bekale Meyong said in a video statement broadcast by Gabonese media on Monday.
"The trawler IB Fish 7, flying the Gabonese flag, was the victim of a pirate attack while engaged in fishing about seven nautical miles southwest of Ekwata, in Gabonese waters," he added.
Six other sailors of Indonesian, Chinese and Burkinabe nationalities remained onboard the vessel, he said.
Gabonese authorities located the trawler before it was escorted to the port of Libreville and an inquiry has been opened.
In February last year, three sailors were kidnapped at gunpoint from a fishing trawler in waters near the capital.
Part of the Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Guinea is a key maritime route for oil and gas as it borders west Africa's major oil producers.
It is also popular with amateur fishing enthusiasts, pleasure-boaters and tourists keen to go whale watching off Gabon's coastline.
The waters were long considered among the most pirate-infested in the world.
But in recent years pirate attacks have become less frequent after a joint crackdown by countries bordering the gulf, alongside several European nations.
Related Links
21st Century Pirates
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
'Are You Dead?': Chinese app for solo dwellers goes viral
Sri Lanka seeks Chinese aid to rebuild after deadly cyclone
Japan nuclear plant operator may have underestimated quake risks
'I can't walk anymore': Afghans freeze to death on route to Iran
Planet delivers first light image from Pelican 6 satellite capturing Lhasa Gonggar Airport
New tool narrows the search for ideal material structures
Chlorine and hydrogen from waste brines without external power
Fast FPGA pulse shaping clears neutron gamma pile ups in nuclear detectors
Experts say oceans soaked up record heat levels in 2025
ENSO drives synchronized shifts in global water extremes
Japan aims to dig deep-sea rare earths to reduce China dependence
Ankara city hall says water cuts due to 'record drought'
NATO says working on 'next steps' to boost Arctic security
Oligocene deep ocean temperatures drove isotope swings in Antarctic climate record
Is China a threat to Greenland as Trump argues?
Sentinel 1 decade long radar record tracks shifting Greenland and Antarctic ice
|
Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
Drone phenomics sharpen genetic signals and automate field trait extraction in maize and peanut breeding
Australia 'disappointed' with China's beef tariffs
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano puts on spectacular lava display
Hunga eruption reshaped stratospheric water and ozone with limited climate cooling
Albanian floods turn deadly as downpours force more evacuations
6.4 quake strikes off southern Philippines; No major damage from Japan thumper
Sudan paramilitary strike on southeastern city kills 27
US delivers 'critical military supplies' to Nigeria after Xmas strikes
Somalia cancels all UAE deals after Somaliland, Yemeni spats
African Union reaffirms 'One China' policy in FM visit
Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens
Socializing alone: The downside of communication technology
Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests
Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters