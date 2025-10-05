Bangladesh deploys warships to protect prized hilsa fish

The herring-like hilsa, Bangladesh's national fish and a much-loved delicacy in West Bengal in neighbouring India, return from the Bay of Bengal to rivers each year to lay eggs.
Bangladeshi authorities said on Saturday they had imposed a three-week ban on fishing from October 4-25 to safeguard the spawning areas.
The defence force's Inter-Service Public Relations said in a statement that 17 navy warships and patrol helicopters had been deployed to enforce the ban and protect the fish.
"The warships and state-of-the-art maritime patrol aircraft have been conducting round-the-clock surveillance to prevent the intrusion of domestic and foreign fishermen into the deep sea," it said.
Millions in Bangladesh depend on the fish, which can cost up to 2,200 taka ($18.40) a kilogram in Dhaka.
Indian fishing fleets trawl the brackish waters of the River Ganges and its vast delta, feeding demand in the megacity of Kolkata and the wider state of West Bengal, which has a population of more than 100 million people.
Overfishing to meet such demand can deplete stocks as the hilsa return to spawn.
Environmental experts say fish stocks have also been hit by changes to the ecologically sensitive and low-lying deltas, threatened by rising seas driven by climate change.
However, they also fear the ships could disturb the spawning hilsa at a critical time.
Md Abdul Wahab, former head of the Eco Fish project at WorldFish, told AFP the hilsa needed "calm and undisturbed waters for spawning" and suggested the use of drones instead.
The Bangladesh government has allocated 25 kilograms of rice per fishing family to compensate for the ban during the spawning period.
Some said that was not enough.
"These three weeks are very difficult for fishermen, as we have no other means of survival," said Sattar Majhi, a 60-year-old fisherman.
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Hong Kong's coastal businesses pick up pieces after typhoon
Israel intercepts 13 vessels of humanitarian flotilla heading for Gaza
NATO drone competition highlightes use of autonomous technology in disaster relief
In India's Mumbai, the largest slum in Asia is for sale
Responding to the climate impact of generative AI
Creator says AI actress is 'piece of art' after backlash
Electronic Arts to be bought by Saudi-led consortium for $55 bn
US tech company Cloud HQ announces $4.8 bn data center project in Mexico
Pacific islands youth group wins prize for climate legal action
Satellite partnership advances AquaWatch water quality monitoring
Cracked coatings unlock new pathway for solar-powered clean water systems
Crocodile skin inspires resilient solar desalination breakthrough
Carbon feedback loops could plunge Earth into deep freeze
Antarctic sea ice hits its third-lowest winter peak on record
85 hidden lakes discovered beneath Antarctic ice sheet
Swiss glaciers shrank by a quarter in past decade: study
|
Farming transformed mammal communities worldwide over 50,000 years
Warmer climate boosts north German vineyards; Bumper harvest falls flat for Italy's Asti vineyards
Floods devastate India's breadbasket of Punjab
Fruit fly tests in Greece target invasive species threat
Philippines quake kills dozens as injured overwhelm hospitals
Torrential downpours kill nine in Ukraine's Odesa; Flash floods shut beaches on Spain's Ibiza
Typhoon Bualoi inflicts death, lasting floods on Vietnam
South China cleans up after powerful Typhoon Ragasa
'Dozens' of civilians killed in Niger airstrikes: witnesses
Clashes in DR Congo despite peace efforts
Algeria says army raid kills six militants
Chinese firms pay price of jihadist strikes against Mali junta
Morocco High Atlas whistle language strives for survival
Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers
AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years
New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters