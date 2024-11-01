Pendulum device taps power from ocean currents

The device consists of a cylindrical tube suspended from an axis so that it behaves like a pendulum when exposed to flow. As water passes around the cylinder, it sheds vortices that cause the tube to oscillate, and those oscillations are transmitted through the shaft to power takeoff components located above the waterline. Only the cylinder needs to remain underwater, while the shaft, transmissions and eventual generator can sit in air, simplifying access and maintenance. Huera designed and tested the system in a water channel at the Fluid Structure Interaction Laboratory at URV.
Conventional approaches to harnessing ocean current energy rely mainly on axial flow or cross flow turbines, underwater analogues of wind turbines. In theory these turbines can exceed 50 percent power conversion efficiency, but in practice they typically capture only about 25 to 35 percent of the kinetic energy passing through the swept area. They also require complex underwater structures with multiple moving parts exposed to corrosion and biofouling, and they demand regular, costly maintenance. Commercial scale tidal turbine farms have yet to move beyond prototype and pilot deployments.
The pendulum based system takes a different route by eliminating rotating blades in favor of a vibrating cylinder. In laboratory tests, a scaled cylinder mounted on air bearings in a controlled water channel allowed researchers to measure the oscillation angle and apply an electromagnetic brake to the shaft. This setup made it possible to quantify the mechanical power available as the cylinder responded to vortex induced vibrations. The experiments produced power coefficients of around 15 percent, in line with previous cylinder vibration based energy harvesters.
According to Huera, this level of efficiency is about half of what a well designed turbine can achieve, but the tradeoff is a much simpler and more compact structure. In his words, "at the end of the day, it's just a tube hanging from an axle." All complex machinery, including generators, transmissions and control systems, can be located on a floating platform or other support at the surface. Underwater, only a robust structural cylinder is required, reducing installation challenges and exposure to harsh conditions.
This simplicity could make the technology attractive in settings where conventional turbines are difficult to install, operate or maintain. The concept targets tidal currents in the first instance, where water flows continuously and predictably through constricted channels or coastal sites. The same principle could also extend to rivers with adequate flow velocity and suitable cross sections, without the need for dams, weirs or diversion channels that alter ecosystems. In addition, the basic idea of extracting energy from flow induced oscillations might be adapted to moving air, opening possibilities for wind applications.
The research joins a broader effort to understand and exploit flow induced vibrations, which engineers have long regarded as a hazard rather than a resource. Large offshore structures such as pipelines linking oil platforms to the seabed can experience vortex induced vibrations that cause fatigue and threaten structural integrity. Huera has previously worked on systems to suppress these unwanted motions and holds a European patent aimed at mitigating the associated risks. The new study turns the same physical phenomenon into a potential source of renewable energy.
The article focuses on the hydrodynamic behavior of the pendulum system in a water channel and on quantifying the mechanical power available at the shaft. It does not present a full scale generator design or a cost analysis. Huera notes that the team has so far described the system theoretically and validated it through laboratory experiments, but has not yet built large prototypes or conducted detailed economic assessments.
Future work will concentrate on optimizing how power is extracted from the vibrating cylinder and on broadening the range of conditions under which the device can operate efficiently. Strategies include adjusting the electromagnetic brake torque as a function of shaft position or hydrodynamic loading and refining control schemes to keep the system tuned to prevailing flow speeds. Researchers also plan to study the interactions among multiple devices placed in arrays so they can evaluate how to maximize energy yield per unit area in real marine or river environments.
Research Report:Energy harvesting from vortex-induced vibrations using a pendulum
Related Links
School of Engineering at Universitat Rovira i Virgili
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Japan nuclear plant operator may have underestimated quake risks
'I can't walk anymore': Afghans freeze to death on route to Iran
'Shivering from cold and fear': winter rains batter displaced Gazans
Thais, Cambodians fear returning home despite border truce
New tool narrows the search for ideal material structures
Chlorine and hydrogen from waste brines without external power
Fast FPGA pulse shaping clears neutron gamma pile ups in nuclear detectors
Ferritic alloy offers superalloy-level strength and oxidation resistance for reactor systems
Japan to test deep sea rare earth mining to cut China reliance
Hydrogen from organic carbon in deep sediment hosted hydrothermal systems
2025 warmest year on record in North Sea: German maritime agency
Conservationists sue Trump admin over inaction on horseshoe crabs
Sentinel 1 decade long radar record tracks shifting Greenland and Antarctic ice
Dogsleds, China and independence: Facts on Greenland
Dogsleds, China and independence: Facts on Greenland
Ancient Antarctica reveals a 'one-two punch' behind ice sheet collapse
|
Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
Drone phenomics sharpen genetic signals and automate field trait extraction in maize and peanut breeding
Australia 'disappointed' with China's beef tariffs
Albanian floods turn deadly as downpours force more evacuations
6.4 quake strikes off southern Philippines; No major damage from Japan thumper
Indonesia flood kills 16, displaces hundreds
6.5-magnitude quake shakes Mexico City and beach resort, killing two
African Union reaffirms 'One China' policy in FM visit
China FM visiting four African countries on annual tour
China's Xi congratulates Guinea junta chief on election win
Strike blamed on DR Congo army kills six in M23-occupied east
Socializing alone: The downside of communication technology
Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests
Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia
Ligament clues refine picture of how early hominins moved
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters