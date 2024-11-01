Earth Science News
ABOUT US
 China's birth rate falls to lowest on record: official data

China's birth rate falls to lowest on record: official data

by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Jan 19, 2026

China's birth rate fell last year to its lowest level on record, official data showed Monday, as its population shrank for a fourth year running despite authorities' efforts to curb the decline.

There were just 7.92 million births recorded last year, Chinese officials said Monday, a rate of 5.63 births per thousand people.

It marks the lowest birth rate since records by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) began in 1949 -- the year Communist leader Mao Zedong declared the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Beijing has scrambled to boost marriage and fertility rates, offering childcare subsidies and taxing condoms as it grapples with a rapidly aging population.

China's birth rate had declined consistently over the last decade, despite the end of the restrictive "one-child policy", until a slight uptick in 2024 when 6.77 births were recorded per thousand.

The previous low was in 2023, when China recorded 9.02 million births -- a rate of 6.39 per 1,000 people.

Marriage rates are also at record low levels, with many young couples put off having babies by high child-rearing costs and career concerns.

Meanwhile China recorded 11.31 millions deaths in 2025, a mortality rate of 8.04 per thousand -- leading to a population decline of 2.41 per thousand, NBS data showed.

Related Links
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ABOUT US
Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Jan 08, 2026
 An international team has analyzed newly described hominin fossils from Thomas Quarry I near Casablanca, Morocco, identifying an African population close to the base of the lineage that later gave rise to Homo sapiens, Neandertals, and Denisovans. The material from the Grotte a Hominides at Thomas Quarry I includes a nearly complete adult mandible, an additional adult half mandible, a child mandible, vertebrae, a femur, and isolated teeth, many of them recovered from deposits interpreted as a form ... read more
ABOUT US
Australia warns of floods, fires after cars washed away; Floods kill 10 in South Africa, Mozambique on alert

 Sri Lanka seeks Chinese aid to rebuild after deadly cyclone

 'Are You Dead?': Chinese app for solo dwellers goes viral

 Thailand train accident kills 28 at China-backed project
ABOUT US
Swiss regulator opens inquiry into Microsoft license fees

 Self-healing composite can make airplane, automobile and spacecraft components last for centuries

 Fast FPGA pulse shaping clears neutron gamma pile ups in nuclear detectors

 This exotic form of ice just got weirder
ABOUT US
Experts say oceans soaked up record heat levels in 2025

 Japan aims to dig deep-sea rare earths to reduce China dependence

 China bids to host secretariat of new high seas treaty

 Ankara city hall says water cuts due to 'record drought'
ABOUT US
Oligocene deep ocean temperatures drove isotope swings in Antarctic climate record

 Is China a threat to Greenland as Trump argues?

 NATO chief's tactic on Trump's Greenland threats? Change topic

 EU has 'strategic responsibility' in Greenland: France
ABOUT US
How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides

 Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond

 Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period

 Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
ABOUT US
Indonesia sues firms over environmental harm in flood zone

 South Africa flood toll rises, large parts of Mozambique submerged

 US sends Cuba relief flights three months after hurricane; as regime pays tribute to soldiers killed in Maduro capture

 Hawaii's Kilauea volcano puts on spectacular lava display
ABOUT US
Chad says seven soldiers killed in clash at Sudanese border

 Uganda army denies seizing opposition leader as vote result looms

 In remote Senegal, chimp researchers escape gold mines' perils

 Sudan paramilitary strike on southeastern city kills 27
ABOUT US
Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens

 Socializing alone: The downside of communication technology

 Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests

 Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.