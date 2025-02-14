Croatia arrests at least 10 for dumping hazardous waste

Ten suspects and four companies were investigated for a "serious criminal offence against the environment, document forging, tax evasion and money laundering, all within a criminal association", the Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime (USKOK) said.
The 10 were arrested on Thursday in the capital Zagreb and several other towns, it said.
The suspects are believed of having illegally disposed of more than 35,000 tonnes of waste at several sites in Croatia, police official Ivica Kropek told a press conference.
The alleged crimes occurred between 2022 and 2024, Kropek said.
The suspects are thought to have imported plastic waste from other EU countries and taken in medical waste from Croatia.
It was later buried in the ground or dumped.
USKOK said the dumping had caused "significant ecological damage" in Croatia that would be costly to put right.
Separately, European law enforcement agency Europol said Croatian authorities had arrested "13 people suspected of being part of an environmental crime network".
The two main suspects are believed to "have orchestrated the illegal import of hazardous waste from Italy, Slovenia and Germany to Croatia", it said.
An investigation showed that at least 35,000 tonnes of waste had been illegally disposed of at least three locations and the suspects had pocketed at least four million euros ($4.2 million).
Related Links
Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
One dead, dozens missing in China landslide
Gutting aid, US cedes soft power game to China
UK's Lammy warns US aid cuts could see China step into 'gap'
Israel defence minister orders army to plan for 'voluntary' departures from Gaza
Filipino researchers identify Taal ash as new radiation shield
NASA CubeSat Finds New Radiation Belts After May 2024 Solar Storm
Saudi Arabia to invest $5B in AI data centre; UAE launch DeepSeek-inspired AI models
PlayStation Network back online after 24-hour outage
Seeking climate connections among the oceans' smallest organisms
Marine Prosperity Areas introduce a fresh approach to ocean conservation
Canada close to visiting forces deal with Philippines
New Zealand voices 'concern' as Cook Islands seeks China deal
Ice streams move due to tiny ice quakes
Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes
Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels
Arctic sea ice levels second lowest on record for January: US data
|
Hong Kong scientists fight to save fragrant incense trees
Drying and rewetting cycles amplify soil CO2 emissions
French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs
Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change
Fresh quake barrage hits Greek island Santorini
Emergency declared on second Greek quake-hit island
Pain, anger as Turkey marks two years since quake disaster
Greek PM insists no danger from Santorini quake swarm
France set to hand over sole military base in Ivory Coast
Sudan releases post-war roadmap, calls on int'l community to support it
Mali army vows to pursue 'terrorists' behind deadly convoy attack
80 dead in southern Sudan violence: UN
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters