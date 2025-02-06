Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Fresh quake barrage hits Greek island Santorini
Fresh quake barrage hits Greek island Santorini
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Athens (AFP) Feb 6, 2025

A fresh series of quakes hit the Aegean island of Santorini early on Thursday, part of an unprecedented seismic wave that has baffled scientists and led to a mass exodus of residents.

Seven successive tremors measuring over 4.0 magnitude were recorded in the early morning by the Athens Geodynamic Institute, Greece's leading authority on earthquake analysis.

This was after a 5.2 quake, the strongest so far since the weekend, was recorded on Wednesday evening.

Experts have so far been unable to give a definitive estimate on when the seismic activity will end, but stress that it is unprecedented.

"The intensity is falling but has not yet stabilised," the institute's research director Athanassios Ganas told state TV channel ERT.

"We're at the halfway point," the institute's deputy director Vassilis Karastathis told the station.

The institute on Thursday said over 6,000 tremors had been recorded in the area near the islands of Santorini, Amorgos, Anafi and Ios since January 26.

Over 11,000 residents and seasonal workers have left Santorini since the weekend by sea and air, with operators adding extra flights and ferries.

Experts say the region has not experienced seismic activity on this scale since records began in 1964.

Santorini lies atop a volcano which last erupted in 1950 -- but an experts' committee on Monday said the current tremors were "not linked to volcanic activity".

No injuries or damage have been reported.

But rescue teams have been sent to the area as a precaution, and additional seismic sensors have been deployed.

The head of Greece's earthquake planning and protection authority, Efthymios Lekkas, on Wednesday warned there were five areas at risk of possible rockslides on Santorini, including the ports of Fira and Athinios.

Schools on more than a dozen islands in the Cyclades have been shut as a precaution until Friday, prompting many people with children to leave Santorini until the quake scare eases.

Santorini attracted about 3.4 million visitors in 2023. Upwards of a million of those were cruise ship passengers.

European travel agents contacted by AFP said the number of foreign visitors to Santorini at this time of year was minimal, with more bookings expected in the spring.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
Thousands leave as fresh tremors shake Greece's Santorini
 Santorini, Greece (AFP) Feb 4, 2025
 Thousands of people fled the Greek island of Santorini by sea and air for a third day on Tuesday, as more earthquakes shook the top travel destination. Some 7,000 people have left the island, known for its spectacular cliffside views and dormant volcano, which has been hit by hundreds of tremors since last week, officials said. One quake with a magnitude of 4.9 hit early Tuesday and hours later was followed by a 5.0-magnitude tremor. Some 750 earthquakes have shaken the island and the surrou ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
NASA radar imagery highlights expanding landslide activity in Los Angeles

 Seven Iraqi pilgrims killed, dozens hurt in road accident

 Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'

 UN says Gaza needs remain 'immense'
SHAKE AND BLOW
Ahead of Super Bowl, helicopter security flights will measure radiation in New Orleans

 Generative AI's environmental impact in figures

 Data centres chase water, energy savings as AI race ramps up

 South Korea, Ireland watchdogs to question DeepSeek on user data
SHAKE AND BLOW
How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns

 Portugal lawmakers take step toward deep-sea mining ban

 Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it

 Philippines and New Zealand in talks for defence pact
SHAKE AND BLOW
Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas

 Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes

 First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg

 Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels
SHAKE AND BLOW
French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs

 Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts

 Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change

 Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution
SHAKE AND BLOW
Flooding in Sicily as month's rain falls in four hours

 Greece on high alert as quakes shake Santorini island

 Global data networks elevate seismic detection through new algorithm

 Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
SHAKE AND BLOW
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital

 Italy PM named in complaint over freed Libya police head

 Sudan army says retakes key southern city from paramilitaries

 France hands over last base in Chad amid withdrawal
SHAKE AND BLOW
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.