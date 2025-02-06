Fresh quake barrage hits Greek island Santorini

Seven successive tremors measuring over 4.0 magnitude were recorded in the early morning by the Athens Geodynamic Institute, Greece's leading authority on earthquake analysis.
This was after a 5.2 quake, the strongest so far since the weekend, was recorded on Wednesday evening.
Experts have so far been unable to give a definitive estimate on when the seismic activity will end, but stress that it is unprecedented.
"The intensity is falling but has not yet stabilised," the institute's research director Athanassios Ganas told state TV channel ERT.
"We're at the halfway point," the institute's deputy director Vassilis Karastathis told the station.
The institute on Thursday said over 6,000 tremors had been recorded in the area near the islands of Santorini, Amorgos, Anafi and Ios since January 26.
Over 11,000 residents and seasonal workers have left Santorini since the weekend by sea and air, with operators adding extra flights and ferries.
Experts say the region has not experienced seismic activity on this scale since records began in 1964.
Santorini lies atop a volcano which last erupted in 1950 -- but an experts' committee on Monday said the current tremors were "not linked to volcanic activity".
No injuries or damage have been reported.
But rescue teams have been sent to the area as a precaution, and additional seismic sensors have been deployed.
The head of Greece's earthquake planning and protection authority, Efthymios Lekkas, on Wednesday warned there were five areas at risk of possible rockslides on Santorini, including the ports of Fira and Athinios.
Schools on more than a dozen islands in the Cyclades have been shut as a precaution until Friday, prompting many people with children to leave Santorini until the quake scare eases.
Santorini attracted about 3.4 million visitors in 2023. Upwards of a million of those were cruise ship passengers.
European travel agents contacted by AFP said the number of foreign visitors to Santorini at this time of year was minimal, with more bookings expected in the spring.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NASA radar imagery highlights expanding landslide activity in Los Angeles
Seven Iraqi pilgrims killed, dozens hurt in road accident
Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'
UN says Gaza needs remain 'immense'
Ahead of Super Bowl, helicopter security flights will measure radiation in New Orleans
Generative AI's environmental impact in figures
Data centres chase water, energy savings as AI race ramps up
South Korea, Ireland watchdogs to question DeepSeek on user data
How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns
Portugal lawmakers take step toward deep-sea mining ban
Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it
Philippines and New Zealand in talks for defence pact
Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas
Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes
First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg
Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels
|
French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs
Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts
Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change
Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution
Flooding in Sicily as month's rain falls in four hours
Greece on high alert as quakes shake Santorini island
Global data networks elevate seismic detection through new algorithm
Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
Italy PM named in complaint over freed Libya police head
Sudan army says retakes key southern city from paramilitaries
France hands over last base in Chad amid withdrawal
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters