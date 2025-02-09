Earth Science News
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
 One dead, dozens missing in China landslide
One dead, dozens missing in China landslide
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Shanghai (AFP) Feb 9, 2025

A landslide in China's southwestern Sichuan province triggered by heavy rain has killed at least one person, with nearly 30 more missing, state media said Sunday.

China has been hit with extreme weather in recent months, with dozens of people killed in floods last year, its warmest on record.

Scientists say climate change is making extreme weather events more frequent.

Saturday's landslide hit Jinping village in the city of Yibin at around 11:50 am (0350 GMT).

As of Sunday morning, "one person has been killed and 28 people are missing", state news agency Xinhua said.

Two people were saved on Saturday and more than 900 rescuers are attempting to find the rest of the missing people, Xinhua said.

Video footage published by state broadcaster CCTV earlier on Sunday showed rescuers with flashlights searching through debris in the dark.

"A preliminary study shows this disaster occurred due to the influence of recent prolonged rainfall and geological factors," CCTV said, citing local authorities.

President Xi Jinping ordered authorities on Saturday to do "everything possible to search for and rescue missing people, minimise casualties, and properly handle the aftermath".

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
For quake survivors, art brings healing in Turkey's Antioch
 Antakya, Turkey (AFP) Feb 6, 2025
 At first glance, it's a happy image - hundreds of smiling faces torn from newspapers and pasted into a frame. But these are ghosts, victims of the 2023 earthquake in Turkey that claimed more than 53,000 lives. The montage was put together by a local artist from Antakya, whose life was among the thousands upended when the 7.8-magnitude quake devastated huge areas of southern Turkey in the early hours of February 6, 2023. "I don't know who they are but I 'know' every single one of them," said a ... read more
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
One dead, dozens missing in China landslide

 Fukushima nuclear plant operator to dismantle water tanks next week

 El Salvador offers to jail violent U.S. criminals in 'unprecedented' deal

 Israel defence minister orders army to plan for 'voluntary' departures from Gaza
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Alloy discovered that barely changes with temperature

 Big Tech's AI spending rattles markets

 Orbex lands D-Orbit deal prior to first mission this year

 EdgeCortix unveils SAKURA-I with proven radiation immunity for orbital and lunar ventures
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Seeking climate connections among the oceans' smallest organisms

 Marine Prosperity Areas introduce a fresh approach to ocean conservation

 New Zealand chides Cook Islands for 'lack of transparency'

 New Zealand says 'blindsided' by Cook Islands' China overture
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels

 Arctic sea ice levels second lowest on record for January: US data

 Ice streams move due to tiny ice quakes

 Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Drying and rewetting cycles amplify soil CO2 emissions

 Hong Kong scientists fight to save fragrant incense trees

 French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs

 Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Fresh quake barrage hits Greek island Santorini

 'We're not afraid': Santorini residents brave tremors to stay put

 Pain, anger as Turkey marks two years since quake disaster

 Greek PM insists no danger from Santorini quake swarm
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
80 dead in southern Sudan violence: UN

 Niger orders Red Cross to leave country

 France to pull troops from I.Coast in February;Kenya urges DRC 'immediate ceasefire'

 At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.