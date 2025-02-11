Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 Dam fine: beavers save Czech treasury $1 million
Dam fine: beavers save Czech treasury $1 million
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Prague (AFP) Feb 11, 2025

Beavers have saved Czech taxpayers a cool $1 million by flooding a protected former army training site where a long-stalled dam was planned, a conservation official said on Tuesday.

Among nature's great engineers, beavers and their inventions have long been championed by environmentalists for their ability to protect against flooding, improve water quality and boost wildlife.

Officials had hoped to build a barrier to shield the Klabava River and its population of critically endangered crayfish from sediment and acidic water spilling over from two nearby ponds.

As a bonus it would turn a part of this protected area south of the capital Prague into a nature-rich wetland.

First drafted in 2018, the project had a building permit but was delayed by negotiations over the land, long used by the military as training grounds.

Yet before the excavators got the green light to begin digging, the herbivorous rodents set to work building a dam of their own.

"They built a wetland with pools and canals," Bohumil Fiser from the Czech Nature Conservation Agency told AFP.

"The area is roughly twice larger than planned."

- 'Full service' -

The beaver family then moved on to a gulley encircling the ponds, in which the conservationists wanted to build little dams to allow overspill that would help flood the area.

So far the beavers have built at least four dams in the gulley and are currently working on more.

"We were only discussing (building the dams in the gulleys) with the water company and the forest company which owns the land," said Fiser, who manages the area.

Fiser said the estimated savings to the Czech purse reached some 30 million Czech koruna ($1.2 million).

"It's full service, beavers are absolutely fantastic and when they are in an area where they can't cause damage, they do a brilliant job," he said.

Despite the good beavers do to the land around them the furry mammals have their critics, with farmers and others complaining of the destruction they cause by felling trees.

But any farmers whose land could be at risk are located far from the site, which was declared a protected area in 2016.

"We don't expect any conflict with the beaver in the next 10 years," Fiser added.

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
Tajikistan bets on giant dam to solve electricity crisis
 Rogun, Tajikistan (AFP) Jan 10, 2025
 In a remote village in Tajikistan's soaring mountains, Muslikhiddin Makhmudzoda relies on a mobile phone to light his modest home as his family spends another winter without electricity. Makhmudzoda's three children and wife were sitting huddled together to share the phone's flashlight in their modest brick home. A shortage of water needed to fuel hydroelectric plants has led to serious power outages in Tajikistan, a poor former Soviet republic nestled in the Central Asian mountains and surroun ... read more
WATER WORLD
One dead, dozens missing in China landslide

 UK's Lammy warns US aid cuts could see China step into 'gap'

 Fukushima nuclear plant operator to dismantle water tanks next week

 El Salvador offers to jail violent U.S. criminals in 'unprecedented' deal
WATER WORLD
Filipino researchers identify Taal ash as new radiation shield

 NASA CubeSat Finds New Radiation Belts After May 2024 Solar Storm

 PlayStation Network back online after 24-hour outage

 Alloy discovered that barely changes with temperature
WATER WORLD
Seeking climate connections among the oceans' smallest organisms

 Marine Prosperity Areas introduce a fresh approach to ocean conservation

 Canada close to visiting forces deal with Philippines

 New Zealand chides Cook Islands for 'lack of transparency'
WATER WORLD
Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels

 Arctic sea ice levels second lowest on record for January: US data

 Ice streams move due to tiny ice quakes

 Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes
WATER WORLD
Drying and rewetting cycles amplify soil CO2 emissions

 Hong Kong scientists fight to save fragrant incense trees

 French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs

 Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change
WATER WORLD
Fresh quake barrage hits Greek island Santorini

 'We're not afraid': Santorini residents brave tremors to stay put

 Pain, anger as Turkey marks two years since quake disaster

 Greek PM insists no danger from Santorini quake swarm
WATER WORLD
Mali army vows to pursue 'terrorists' behind deadly convoy attack

 80 dead in southern Sudan violence: UN

 Niger orders Red Cross to leave country

 At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
WATER WORLD
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.