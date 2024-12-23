El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal mining

The small Central American nation became the world's first country to outlaw metal mining in 2017, warning of the harmful effects of the chemicals used, like cyanide and mercury.
The move by Bukele's predecessor, former left-wing rebel Salvador Sanchez Ceren, reflected a growing rejection of mining by rural communities in the region.
But last month, Bukele, who is popular at home for his crackdown on street gangs, signaled that he wanted to change course.
The bill to bring back metal mining was approved by 57 deputies out of a total of 60, said Ernesto Castro, head of the legislature -- which is dominated by the ruling party -- as environmental campaigners protested nearby.
Critics fear that mining will pollute the Lempa River, which runs through a potential mining zone proposed by Bukele and supplies water to 70 percent of the inhabitants of the capital and surrounding areas.
"This wretched mining will punish the people, it will contaminate our waters and rivers and that's an attack on life," activist Vidalina Morales told reporters.
Bukele said last month that El Salvador, a country of 6.6 million people, had "potentially" the largest gold deposits per square kilometer in the world.
"God placed a gigantic treasure underneath our feet," he wrote on social media, arguing that the mining ban was "absurd."
"If we make responsible use of our natural resources, we can change the economy of El Salvador overnight," he said.
The new law stipulates that the state will be the only entity authorized to search for, extract and process mined metals.
However, the government may do so through companies in which it is a shareholder.
The bill prohibits the use of mercury in mining operations, which may not be carried out in protected natural areas or places with important water sources.
A survey by Central American University published on Monday revealed that 59 percent of respondents do not consider El Salvador "an appropriate country for metal mining."
Since El Salvador dollarized its remittances-reliant economy in 2001, it has registered average annual growth of 2.1 percent.
Twenty-seven percent of Salvadorans live in poverty, according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, and 70 percent of the workforce operates in the informal sector.
Elsewhere in the region, Costa Rica and Honduras have banned open-pit mining, and Panama declared a moratorium on new mining concessions last year after mass protests over plans for a huge copper mine.
Related Links
Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Sri Lanka navy rescues boat of 100 Rohingya refugees
Human civilization at a tipping point between authoritarian collapse and technological superabundance
Macron extends visit to cyclone-hit Mayotte after locals vent anger
International rescuers join search for Vanuatu quake survivors
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence
Secretive game developer codes hit 'Balatro' in Canadian prairie province
New type of quasiparticle discovered in magnetic materials
Stretchable, flexible, recyclable. This plastic is fantastic
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970
Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution
Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution
Cutting edge satellite monitors water levels in Ohio River Basin
One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland
Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems
Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
Buried landforms unveil ancient glacial history beneath the North Sea
|
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations
Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms
The energy return on investment of global agriculture
Tunisia women herb harvesters struggle with drought and heat
Rescuers extend search for Vanuatu quake survivors
Large earthquake hits battered Vanuatu
Vanuatu reopening to commercial flights, quake toll hits 12
The economic risks of tsunamis on global trade
DR Congo president makes changes at top of armed forces
Mali junta renames colonial French street names
Official says Liberia to begin war crimes trials in next five years
France withdraws first contingent of soldiers from Chad: N'Djamena
Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
Traces of 10000-year-old rice beer unearthed at neolithic site in China
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters