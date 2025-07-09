Five missing in landslide as rain lashes China's south and east

The landslide in Xuyong county in Sichuan province occurred after more than 150 millimetres (six inches) of rain fell in just three hours overnight, the local government said in a statement.
A rescue operation has been launched.
China has endured a summer of extreme weather, with downpours battering much of the south for weeks.
The most recent deluge forced the evacuation of more than 6,000 residents in Sichuan's Yibin city and 556 in nearby Chongqing, state media said on Wednesday.
Typhoon Danas also made landfall in China's east on Tuesday night, lashing Zhejiang province with rain and high winds.
Some areas of Zhejiang recorded 260 millimetres of rainfall in just 24 hours as Danas approached. China's National Meteorological Centre predicted the storm could bring winds of up to 117 kilometres per hour (73 mph).
Authorities suspended local rail services and warned that the heavy rainfall could bring flooding and more landslides.
Danas is expected to weaken as it heads west but could still bring flooding risks to already sodden inland regions.
Six people were killed and more than 80,000 evacuated due to floods in southern Guizhou province in June, according to state media.
A landslide on a highway in Sichuan province last week also killed three people after it swept several cars down a mountainside.
Another two people were killed in flooding in central Henan province this month.
Related Links
Weather News at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Texas floods: Misinformation across political spectrum sows confusion
Search for woman who texted 'we're being washed away' in Texas flood
Pentagon to erect 4th military zone along U.S.-Mexico border
Rain caused natural disasters in 83% of Brazil's cities: report
Germany criticises China curbs on rare-earth exports
Meta's AI talent war raises questions about strategy
EU proposes space laws to reduce orbital junk and boost industry
EU's Space Act would track space objects and clear satellite debris
S.Leone islanders despair as rising ocean threatens survival
The Seine star of the summer again in Paris
'I lost my battle': warming sea killing Albania fishing
Deep-sea mining negotiators to meet under Trump shadow
Glacier retreat could drive a surge in volcanic eruptions worldwide
German navy to patrol the Arctic
Denmark develops tool to predict ice-free Arctic summers
In Norway's Arctic, meteorologists have a first-row seat to climate change
|
Rotten insects, viral videos and climate change: S.Korea battles 'lovebug' invasion
Drought-hit Morocco turns to desalination to save vegetable bounty
China's 'new farmers' learn to livestream in rural revitalisation
Beijing decries 'discriminatory' ban on Chinese purchases of US farmland
Typhoon Danas kills two, injures hundreds in Taiwan; Woman killed during storms across northern Italy
India monsoon season death toll hits 69 after floods, landslides
Rescuers on horseback, with dogs search for Texas flood victims
Storm Flossie strengthens into a hurricane near Mexico coast
Nigerian hikers blaze trails despite insecurity
Anxious residents re-emerge after Mali jihadist attacks
US sanctions on Sudan over alleged chemical weapons use take effect
Green bonds offer hope, and risk, in Africa's climate fight
Beyond male dominance in primates new study redefines gender power roles
Light travels through entire human head in breakthrough for optical brain imaging
Human brain reveals hidden action cues AI still fails to grasp
Deforestation in S.Leone national park threatens chimps, humans alike
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters