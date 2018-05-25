S.Sudan flooding displaces 100,000 in matter of weeks: UN

The United Nations refugee agency said the new cycle of flooding was washing over the world's youngest country just as renewed conflict is threatening a fragile peace.
"South Sudan is once again experiencing some very severe flooding, and unfortunately mostly in parts of the country that have been hit by renewed fighting," Marie-Helene Verney, UNHCR's representative in South Sudan, told reporters in Geneva, speaking from the capital Juba.
In recent weeks, she said, rising waters had submerged vast areas in Jonglei, Upper Nile and Unity states.
"There's about 100,000 people who have been displaced," Verney said.
"If this trend continues, we're looking at more than one million people affected during the next few months, of (whom) 400,000 will be displaced," she warned.
That would exceed the numbers already displaced due to devastating flooding in South Sudan last year, she said.
The situation is particularly concerning, Verney stressed, "in a year when we are seeing really a very sharp increase in armed conflict, (and) where we are still tackling arrivals from Sudan", which is facing a brutal civil war and the world's worst humanitarian crisis, according to the UN.
A sharp reduction in foreign aid funding globally is also taking its toll.
"The response UNHCR and others can provide is clearly not what it should be," Verney said.
"In Unity State, which is 70 percent underwater, UNHCR has significantly scaled down operations due to the funding shortfall, leaving thousands of displaced people in a more precarious situation," she said.
The UN refugee agency is urgently appealing for more international support.
The agency has appealed for $300 million to provide assistance in South Sudan this year, but had only received a third of that amount by the end of July she said.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Spain to hold state funeral for 2024 flood victims
Morocco earthquake survivors protest to demand housing aid
Global search and rescue system gets recognition as real lifesaver
UK government looks to military sites to house migrants
Freeport Indonesia suspends Papua mine operation after landslide
Doom plays in orbit as Intuition-1 satellite proves versatility of Polish tech
Europe bets on supercomputer to catch up in AI race
Loft Federal wins NASA task order for fault tolerant RISC V flight computer
Ethiopia's mega-dam ranks 15th globally
Against the tide: Filipinos battle rising sea on sinking island
Experts say great white shark likely killed Australian surfer
France, Switzerland agree on Rhone, Lake Geneva water management
Sweden's Sami fear for future amid rare earth mining plans
Algal blooms shaped global carbon cycle during Antarctic Cold Reversal
Glaciers in Tajikistan show signs of irreversible decline as snowfall drops
Once king of the seas, a giant iceberg is finally breaking up
|
Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream
Climate change is making rollercoaster harvests the new normal
'Last generation': Greek island's fading pistachio tradition
China to impose temporary duties on EU pork
Deadly floods inundate Indonesia's Bali and Flores
Rescue boat capsizes in Pakistan, killing five
Death toll from Indonesia flash floods rises to 19
Greece rattled by 5.4-magnitude offshore earthquake
Chinese firms pay price of jihadist strikes against Mali junta
Human Rights Watch urges Niger to protect civilians against IS attacks
Kony defence urges ICC judges to halt case
African Union chief calls for more 'climate justice' funds
AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years
New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo
Scrumped fruit shaped ape evolution and human fondness for alcohol
Cold climate origins of primates challenge long held tropical forest theory
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters