Earth Science News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 German emissions cuts slow, North Sea has warmest year on record

German emissions cuts slow, North Sea has warmest year on record

By Sam Reeves
 Frankfurt, Germany (AFP) Jan 7, 2026

Germany's greenhouse gas emission cuts slowed sharply in 2025 as the North Sea experienced its warmest year on record, piling pressure Wednesday on the conservative-led government to boost climate protection efforts.

Emissions in Europe's largest economy fell by just 1.5 percent from the previous year, according to a study by climate think tank Agora Energiewende, lower than the three-percent drop in 2024 and 10 percent the year before that.

If the current trend continues, Germany risks failing to hit its medium-term goal of cutting emissions by 65 percent compared to 1990 levels by 2030, said Julia Blaesius, the think tank's Germany director.

"Germany is losing ground on climate protection," Blaesius told a press conference. "The 2030 target is still achievable, but it's subject to major uncertainties."

When burnt, fossil fuels emit greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide that trap heat near the Earth's surface, driving climate change and global temperature rises.

Highlighting the worsening picture, Germany's BSH maritime affairs agency reported Wednesday that the North Sea had experienced its warmest year on record in 2025.

"The North Sea reached an average temperature of 11.6C, the highest value in the BSH's data series since 1969," Tim Kruschke, head of the agency's climate team, said in a statement.

- Merz criticized on climate -

The news might pile pressure on conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz, whose government was already facing criticism that it is not committed to the climate change fight.

His coalition has championed policies that critics argue damage these efforts, but which Merz insists are needed to reduce the burden on the struggling economy.

He led criticism of an EU plan to ban new combustion-engine car sales from 2035, which the bloc is moving to water down, and his coalition has agreed to scrap an unpopular law requiring newly installed heating systems to run for the most part on renewable energy.

His economy minister, a former energy executive, has proposed scrapping some solar energy subsidies and building new gas-fired power stations.

It comes against a backdrop of the European Union moving to weaken new environmental rules as it seeks to boost competitiveness and following complaints from business.

The environment ministry declined to comment directly on the Agora study but conceded that further measures were needed "in order to stay on course for 2030".

"We are working on a climate protection program," said ministry spokesman Bastian Zimmermann, adding it would be as "well-founded and comprehensive as possible", to keep climate goals on track.

- 'Need more speed' -

Blaesius stressed that 2025 was a transition year with "relatively few clear decisions" in Germany given the change of government.

But the emissions trend "makes it clear that we need more speed", and upcoming overhauls of legislation regarding renewable energy and heating would be "crucial", she said.

Last year's emissions cuts were driven by falls in energy-intensive industries, many of which have struggled as the economy stagnates, as well as record solar power generation, according to Agora.

But transport and building emissions rose again in 2025, noted the study, criticising "years of insufficient progress" in the shift to electric vehicles and heat pumps.

Germany's 2025 emissions totalled 640 million tonnes overall, a reduction of nine million tonnes from the previous year, according to the think tank.

National emissions are down 49 percent from 1990 levels. Germany is aiming for greenhouse gas neutrality by 2045.

There were some signs of positive momentum in 2025.

Around 300,000 more environmentally friendly heat pumps were sold last year, passing gas boilers for the first time, while the share of EVs sold jumped sharply, accounting for about a fifth of all new cars registered in Germany.

Nevertheless, Blaesius said that debates on issues such as the combustion-engine car ban "certainly don't help".

"These debates don't help the businesses that need to move ahead with e-mobility. And they don't help consumers either," she said.

Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Regional temperature records broken across the world in 2025
 Paris, France (AFP) Dec 31, 2025
 Central Asia, the Sahel region and northern Europe experienced their hottest year on record in 2025, according to AFP analysis based on data from the European Copernicus programme. Globally, the last 12 months are expected to be the third hottest ever recorded after 2024 and 2023, according to the provisional data, which will be confirmed by Copernicus in its annual report in early January. But the average, which includes land and oceans, masks overall records for certain parts of the world. ... read more
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Inside Chernobyl, Ukraine scrambles to repair radiation shield

 'I can't walk anymore': Afghans freeze to death on route to Iran

 Filipinos master disaster readiness, one roll of the dice at a time

 Japan nuclear plant operator may have underestimated quake risks
CLIMATE SCIENCE
From music to mind reading: AI startups bet on earbuds

 Nostalgia and new fans as Tamagotchi turns 30

 Musk's xAI raises $20 bn in Nvidia-backed funding round

 Ferritic alloy offers superalloy-level strength and oxidation resistance for reactor systems
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Hydrogen from organic carbon in deep sediment hosted hydrothermal systems

 Conservationists sue Trump admin over inaction on horseshoe crabs

 2025 warmest year on record in North Sea: German maritime agency

 'Tuna King' pays record $3.2 mn for bluefin at Tokyo auction
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Dogsleds, China and independence: Facts on Greenland

 Three hurt in polar bear attack in remote Siberian villag

 Greenland's Prudhoe Dome ice cap was completely gone only 7,000 years ago, first GreenDrill study finds

 Ocean warming drove past Greenland ice stream retreat
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Meat-loving Argentines shun beef as inflation bites

 Drone phenomics sharpen genetic signals and automate field trait extraction in maize and peanut breeding

 China says to impose extra 55% tariffs on some beef imports

 Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Indonesia flood kills 16, displaces hundreds

 6.4 quake strikes off southern Philippines; No major damage from Japan thumper

 France's Reunion warns of 'probable or imminent' volcanic eruption

 6.5-magnitude quake shakes Mexico City and beach resort, killing two
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Nigeria signals more strikes likely in 'joint' US operations

 Sudanese trek through mountains to escape Kordofan fighting

 China's Xi congratulates Guinea junta chief on election win

 China FM visiting four African countries on annual tour
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests

 Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia

 Ligament clues refine picture of how early hominins moved

 Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.