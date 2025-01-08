Earth Science News
FROTH AND BUBBLE
 Heavy fuel oil makes Black Sea spill hard to clean up
Heavy fuel oil makes Black Sea spill hard to clean up
 By Nathalie ALONSO, Olivia BUGAULT
 Paris (AFP) Jan 8, 2025

The oil spill in the Black Sea that has hit Russian and Crimean coasts since mid-December is particularly hard to clean up because it involves a "heavy" fuel that is less likely to float.

- Heavy fuel to blame -

The Kerch Strait between Russia and the Moscow-annexed peninsula of Crimea was polluted after two Russian oil tankers sank during a storm on December 15, and the resulting spill is still spreading.

The two tankers were carrying some 9,200 tonnes of fuel oil and slightly more than a quarter of it is believed to have leaked into the sea, according to the latest estimates by Russian authorities.

Russia's maritime rescue service Morspassluzhba said the accident was the first in the world involving M100 grade "heavy" fuel oil.

This type of fuel "does not float on the surface" and "no proven technology exists in the world to eliminate it in water", the agency said. "That's why the main method is collection on the coast."

"Mazut (M100) is a trade name for a particular type of Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) that is produced in Russia and Kazakhstan," said Rob James, senior vice-president Europe and Asia at Lamor, which specialises in oil and chemical pollution control.

HFOs are low-cost residual fuels produced by the distillation of crude oil in refineries and are typically used as fuel for large ships and industrial boilers, he told AFP.

According to the International Maritime Organization, approximately 62 percent of the 211 million tonnes of fuel used by ships in 2023 was classed as HFO.

- Heavy or light oil. What's the difference? -

There are two types of oil: heavy fuel oils with almost tar-like consistencies and so-called "light" oils including diesel, petrol and kerosene.

The first are very polluting and are characterised by high viscosity and density. They can also be as heavy or heavier than water, sink, float or stay longer in water.

The second, which have low viscosity and density, degrade quickly.

"A heavy fuel oil can remain in the environment for years while a lighter one, such as diesel fuel, may completely evaporate and disperse in days or weeks," said Thomas Azwell, a researcher at the University of Berkeley.

"If it is spilled, unlike crude oil, HFO does not evaporate, and dispersants have little effect on it", said James.

"With over 20 years in the oil spill response industry, I can tell you that any HFO generally presents more challenges to clean up than a spill of crude oil or of other refined petroleum products.

"HFO clean-up is a mechanical/manual process which takes time and requires labour resources -- a good example would be the 'Erika' spill in December 1999 that impacted the shoreline of Brittany."

- How does an oil spill develop? -

The type of oil as well as weather and sea conditions are determining factors.

Once spilled, petroleum products can undergo chemical and physical changes such as: spreading on the surface; evaporation, which is enhanced by high winds and temperatures; dispersion into droplets by waves; emulsification, which increases the volume of oil as it absorbs water; and sedimentation, which causes oil to interact with sediment and sink.

"Spreading, evaporation, dispersion and emulsification are important in the early stages of the spill stages of the spill whereas photo-oxidation, sedimentation and biodegradation are long-term processes that determine the ultimate fate of the oil," the International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation (ITOPF) said in a technical note.

"A small number of residual oils are sufficiently dense to sink when spilled. However, most oils will float and may sink only if mixed with denser sediment," it added.

Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FROTH AND BUBBLE
India clears toxic waste 40 years after Bhopal gas disaster
 New Delhi (AFP) Jan 2, 2025
 Indian authorities moved hundreds of tonnes of hazardous waste remaining more than 40 years after the world's deadliest industrial disaster struck the city of Bhopal, media reported Thursday. Communities have for decades blamed a high level of sicknesses on contamination of the groundwater in the wake of the highly toxic gas leak from the Union Carbide factory in December 1984. Some 3,500 people were killed in the immediate aftermath of the chemical leak on the night of December 2, 1984, and up ... read more
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Mexicans offered $1,300 to hand in a machine gun

 UN warns of shelter needs in Gaza after hypothermia deaths

 Mayotte families left homeless by cyclone leave shelters

 Japan's Wajima craftmakers see hope in disaster-hit region
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Trump announces $20 bn Emirati investment in US data centers

 Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence

 New method turns e-waste to gold

 Microsoft expects to spend $80 bn on AI this fiscal year
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Kazakhstan says deal with Uzbekistan will improve water sharing

 Vanuatu gears up for snap general election next week

 An abundant phytoplankton feeds a global network of marine microbes

 India to monitor China's mega Tibet dam plan
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study

 Chilean president makes historic visit to South Pole

 ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting

 Warmer winter melts incomes of China's ice cutters
FROTH AND BUBBLE
I.Coast mining firm to receive fertiliser cargo: Abidjan port

 Blooming hard: Taiwan's persimmon growers struggle

 The energy return on investment of global agriculture

 China's frigid northeast thrives on 'little potato' tourism boom
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Quake in China's Tibet kills 95 with tremors felt in Nepal, India

 Rescuers search for survivors after quake in China's Tibet kills at least 126

 Series of Ethiopia earthquakes trigger evacuations

 Number of cyclones not increasing, but intensity is, data shows
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Lost boy survives five days in Zimbabwe park teeming with lions

 Guinea junta leader says 2025 a 'crucial electoral year'

 Senegal president says no more 'foreign military presence from 2025'

 10 civilians killed in 'accidential' Nigerian army strike
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Iraqi archaeologists piece together ancient treasures ravaged by IS

 Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights

 US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.