Earth Science News
DEMOCRACY
 Hong Kong ex-lawmaker calls prison experience 'surreal'
Hong Kong ex-lawmaker calls prison experience 'surreal'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Hong Kong (AFP) May 2, 2025

A former Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmaker on Friday recounted her "surreal" experience being jailed for more than four years under the city's national security law.

Claudia Mo, 68, was among the 45 Hong Kong opposition figures imprisoned in the city's largest national security case, after they held an informal election in 2020 that authorities deemed a "conspiracy to subvert the state power".

Mo and ex-lawmakers Jeremy Tam, Kwok Ka-ki and Gary Fan were each released on Tuesday after completing a jail term of four years and two months -- the first batch of defendants to regain their freedom.

"Many thanks for all the concern and care expressed upon my release," Mo wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"Prison life was surreal, almost Kafka-esque to start with," she added.

"But I didn't suffer the two major incarceration traumas, loneliness and boredom, thanks to the social arrangements inside."

Mo posted a photo "taken (a) couple hours after getting home from prison" that showed her in front of a banner reading "Welcome home mum".

The ex-lawmaker thanked her family and friends, including Cardinal Joseph Zen, Reporters Without Borders and the now-shuttered minority rights group Hong Kong Unison.

"My thoughts are with my co-defendants who remain in custody," she added.

Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 following huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in the finance hub.

The court last year jailed 45 pro-democracy figures under that law, including some of Hong Kong's best-known activists and figures from across the city's once-diverse political spectrum.

Mo and the three other Hong Kong democrats released on Tuesday had pleaded guilty, which led to a reduced sentence.

She said in her Friday Facebook post that she had read more than 300 books, mainly novels, and improved her French while behind bars.

Mo previously worked as an AFP journalist and cited her experience covering Beijing's bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown as pivotal in her political awakening.

On Tuesday, she was taken out of prison just before sunrise in a convoy of vehicles with curtains drawn.

Hong Kong authorities said it made "appropriate arrangements" based on factors including prison security and inmates' privacy and safety.

Shortly after Mo returned home, her husband Philip Bowring said she was resting and not in a position to speak to media.

Related Links
 Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DEMOCRACY
Carney's Liberals win Canada election defined by Trump
 Ottawa (AFP) April 29, 2025
 Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged Tuesday to beat the United States in Donald Trump's trade war after winning Canada's election and leading his Liberal Party to another term in power. China responded to Carney's victory saying it was open to improving ties, while the United Kingdom congratulated him and the European Union chief said the bloc will work with him to "champion free and fair trade." Following a campaign dominated by Trump's tariffs and annexation threats, Carney promised to chart " ... read more
DEMOCRACY
Explosion in northern China housing complex kills one, injures 21

 Myanmar junta lets post-quake truce expire

 France adopts major new bill to combat drug-related crime

 Four dead, 13 injured in Algeria landslide
DEMOCRACY
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues

 NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications

 British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
DEMOCRACY
New Zealand, Phillippines sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment

 Canadian firm makes first bid for international seabed mining license

 Dead salmon create election stink on Australian island

 Mexico agrees to send water to US after Trump threatens tariffs
DEMOCRACY
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds

 Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study

 Ice cores from tropics challenge Holocene temperature models

 Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
DEMOCRACY
Elitist no more, caviar is turning casual

 Less-thirsty rice offers hope in drought-stricken Chile

 Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield

 Will the vegetables of the future be fortified using tiny needles?
DEMOCRACY
Volcanic eruptions linked to satellite disruption risks in upper atmosphere

 Philippine typhoon victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope

 Researchers solve one of Earth's ancient volcanic mysteries

 Myanmar marks month of misery since historic quake
DEMOCRACY
Sudan paramilitaries shell famine-hit camp, kill over 20

 Sudan paramilitaries kill at least 165 in Darfur city over 10 days: activists

 UN experts demand probe of reported mass killings in Mali

 Nigeria court orders seizure of 73 properties linked to Chinese scam suspects
DEMOCRACY
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.