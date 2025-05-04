Earth Science News
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
 Mexico's president rejects Trump offer of U.S. troops to fight cartels
Mexico's president rejects Trump offer of U.S. troops to fight cartels
 by Adam Schrader
 Washington DC (UPI) May 4, 2025

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that she had rejected an offer from U.S. President Donald Trump to send American troops to help fight drug cartels.

Sheinbaum, speaking on Saturday from the opening of the new Benito Juárez García University for Well-being in the Texcoco Lake Ecological Park, addressed a Friday report from the Wall Street Journal that said Trump had offered up troops during a lengthy phone call earlier this year.

"I want to say it's true; that, in some of the calls, but not in the way they mention it, he said: 'How can we help you fight drug trafficking? I propose that the United States military come in to help'," Sheinbaum said in her speech as published by her office.

"And you know what I told him? 'No, President Trump, territory is inviolable, sovereignty is inviolable, sovereignty is not for sale; sovereignty is loved and defended.'"

The Mexican presidency said in its news release that Sheinbaum told Trump that information could be shared, and the two countries could collaborate, but only with the authority each nation has within their own borders.

"And I told him one more thing. If you want to help us, President Trump, help us stop weapons from entering Mexico from the United States'," Sheinbaum recounted.

Anna Kelly, the deputy press secretary at the White House, provided a written statement to Fox News on Saturday that highlighted the collaboration between the two countries on combating drug trafficking.

"President Trump has worked with President Sheinbaum to advance border security collaboration with Mexico to the highest levels ever," Kelly wrote.

"This robust cooperation and information sharing is delivering tangible results, including the removal of numerous cartel leaders to the U.S. to face justice and creating the most secure border in history."

Since returning to office, Trump has made cracking down on drug cartels a key tenet of his agenda including designating cartels as foreign terrorist organizations -- a move that would give U.S. prosecutors broader authority and potentially open the door to military action. Trump first floated the designation during his initial presidency.

Meanwhile, the CIA is deploying MQ-9 Reaper drones over Mexico to search for fentanyl labs run by drug cartels.

Despite resistance from some lawmakers and concerns from foreign policy experts about sovereignty and unintended consequences, the Trump administration has insisted such tactics -- and his tariffs -- are necessary to curb the flow of fentanyl and stem migration at the southern border.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Millions of children to suffer from Trump aid cuts
 Amman (AFP) May 1, 2025
 When he grows up, five-year-old Ahmad wants to be "stronger than Spider-Man". But his dream clashes with a harsh reality - the Jordanian boy has a serious disability, and major US aid cuts mean he will likely miss out on vital care. Like him, millions of children around the world are suffering from the sweeping cuts ordered by US President Donald Trump. All are grappling with hardship in one form or other: war, crime, global warming, poverty, disease and more. Ahmad, who has a spinal ma ... read more
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Crisis-hit Maldives secures $8.8bn Qatar investment

 10 dead, dozens hurt after boats capsize in China: state media

 Over 200 killed in at least 243 Myanmar military attacks since quake: UN

 Explosion in northern China housing complex kills one, injures 21
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues

 NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications

 British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
New Zealand, Phillippines sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment

 Canadian firm makes first bid for international seabed mining license

 France, Germany and Italy failing to stop destructive fishing: NGOs

 Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yields
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds

 Ice cores from tropics challenge Holocene temperature models

 Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study

 Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Climate change takes spice from Indonesia clove farms

 Will the vegetables of the future be fortified using tiny needles?

 Chinese tea hub branches into coffee as tastes change

 Elitist no more, caviar is turning casual
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Major offshore quake causes tsunami scare in Chile, Argentina

 Over 45,000 affected by Somalia flash floods since mid-April: UN

 Jordan evacuates tourists from Petra after flood hits

 Researchers solve one of Earth's ancient volcanic mysteries
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
MSF hospital bombed in South Sudan

 Understanding Nigeria's new wave of jihadist attacks

 Paramilitary shelling hits Sudan's presidential palace: army source

 Sudan paramilitaries kill at least 165 in Darfur city over 10 days: activists
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.