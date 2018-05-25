Earth Science News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 Is the EU on the retreat on climate?
Is the EU on the retreat on climate?
 By Adrien DE CALAN
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) Sept 25, 2025

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen tried to reassure the United Nations Wednesday that Europe "will stay the course" on its climate ambition.

But the bloc's global leadership on green matters is faltering as internal divisions on climate paired with a push to boost defence and industry stall new commitments and endanger existing ones.

Here is where things stand:

- Emission targets -

The EU has committed to a 55-percent cut in emissions by 2030 compared with 1990 levels -- and it is already at nearly 40 percent, well ahead of other major polluters like China and the United States.

But at a UN climate summit this week it was unable to present a formal 2035 plan to further slash greenhouse gases due to disagreements on the level of ambition among its 27 member states.

In the background is a broader squabble on the path towards the EU's stated goal to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

Von der Leyen's commission would like member nations to act quicker by committing to cut emissions by 90 percent by 2040, but some, like Poland and the Czech Republic, say that is unachievable and are dragging their feet.

- Combustion engine ban -

Plans to end combustion-engine vehicle sales by 2035 -- perhaps the most emblematic measure under the European Green Deal that defined von der Leyen's first term -- are increasingly under pressure from carmakers.

Faced with competition from China, US tariffs and a stuttering shift to electric vehicles (EVs), the powerful auto industry has been clamouring for a rethink.

The sector, which employs 13 million people and accounts for about seven percent of Europe's GDP, scored a first win earlier this year, as Brussels allowed producers more time to meet a first emission reduction target.

And this month the commission pledged to fast-track to December a review of its 2035 plans initially scheduled for next year. Discussions on the topic in the European Parliament are "tense", said an official.

- Anti-deforestation rules -

The commission said this week it will seek a new one-year delay to an already-postponed ban on imports of products derived from deforestation -- itself a driver of climate change.

Cheered by environmental groups, the rules prohibit a vast range of goods -- from coffee to cocoa, soy, timber, palm oil, cattle, printing paper and rubber -- if produced using land that was deforested after December 2020.

They have however been assailed by key trading partners and businesses lamenting excessive red tape.

The commission invoked IT issues to justify the need for a second 12-month postponement.

But environmentalists fear the delay will provide room for critics to water down the bill's requirements.

Centrist EU lawmaker Pascal Canfin denounced the latest push as "lamentable", adding he was "far from convinced" that technical problems were the real issue.

A separate bill on forest monitoring was voted down by EU lawmakers this week.

- Other doubts -

The commission said in June it intended to scrap new rules against greenwashing that would compel businesses to submit evidence for environmental claims.

It is currently in limbo with talks between member states and lawmakers yet to yield any result, while disagreements persist on whether small firms should be covered.

Commission sources have meanwhile said the bill is increasingly seen as unnecessary since other laws on unfair commercial practices and misleading advertising already cover the matter.

Another set of landmark new rules facing the chop is a law on corporate sustainability, mandating firms to clean up their supply chains of environmental and human rights violations.

France and Germany have led a frontal assault on the legislation, deeming it too onerous for businesses.

With the EU's two largest economies demanding that it be binned, its future is in serious doubt.

Regardless, the commission denies having put environmental issues on the back burner.

To say that von der Leyen has turned her back on the European Green Deal "does not hold water", said Philippe Lamberts, an ex-leader of the Greens now advising the commission president.

However he conceded "the political balance has shifted" since the 2024 European elections, which were marked by far-right gains, noting that the path to building majorities was now narrower.

Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Wopke Hoekstra, driving EU climate policy as bloc hits brakes
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) Sept 18, 2025
 In two years steering EU climate policy, Wopke Hoekstra has gone some way to winning over green advocates wary of his corporate background. His challenge now is pursuing the bloc's goals as the wind shifts against climate action. The 49-year-old commissioner for climate will speak for the 27-nation bloc at November's COP30 UN conference in Brazil. It is not yet clear what his message will be. The EU has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050 and as a milestone wants a 90-percent emissions cut ... read more
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Philippine protest arrests leave parents seeking answers

 No pause for food delivery riders during Pakistan's monsoon

 Global search and rescue system gets recognition as real lifesaver

 Spain to hold state funeral for 2024 flood victims
CLIMATE SCIENCE
NASA laser comms demo achieves record data transmission from deep space

 SES to test Cailabs optical ground stations for next generation laser links

 Google says to invest 5bn pound in UK ahead of Trump visit

 Musk's title of richest person challenged by Oracle's Ellison
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Ancient iron spheres reveal ocean carbon shortage in early Earth

 What is the high seas treaty?

 Climate change causing havoc with global water cycle: UN

 'We don't want to become a memory': minister of endangered Tuvalu
CLIMATE SCIENCE
85 hidden lakes discovered beneath Antarctic ice sheet

 Nordic ministers attend Greenland war games without US

 Sweden's Sami fear for future amid rare earth mining plans

 Algal blooms shaped global carbon cycle during Antarctic Cold Reversal
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Warmer climate boosts north German vineyards; Bumper harvest falls flat for Italy's Asti vineyards

 Fruit fly tests in Greece target invasive species threat

 Floods devastate India's breadbasket of Punjab

 Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Four dead in Thailand monsoon floods

 S.Sudan flooding displaces 100,000 in matter of weeks: UN

 Philippines 'ghost' flood projects leave residents stranded

 Schools shut, flights cancelled as Typhoon Ragasa nears Hong Kong
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Clashes in DR Congo despite peace efforts

 Suspected jihadists kill soldiers in Niger: sources

 Chinese firms pay price of jihadist strikes against Mali junta

 Zambian farmers sue Chinese mining firms over toxic spill
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers

 AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years

 New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo

 Scrumped fruit shaped ape evolution and human fondness for alcohol
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.