Landslides and floods kill 64 in Nepal, India

Torrential downpours have lashed Nepal since Friday, leaving rivers in spate and many areas in the Himalayan nation inundated.
At least 44 people have died in rain-triggered disasters and five are missing, Shanti Mahat, spokeswoman for Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, told AFP.
At least 37 were killed by landslides in the worst-affected eastern district of Illam.
"Heavy rains overnight caused the landslides," said local district official Sunita Nepal.
"Rescue workers have reached the affected areas. It was difficult because many roads were blocked."
Rivers in the capital Kathmandu have also swelled, inundating settlements along their banks.
Security personnel were deployed to assist rescue efforts with helicopters and motorboats.
"There is some damage, but thanks to the authorities' prior flood alert, we were able to move some belongings to a safe place," said vegetable seller Rajan Khadga, 38.
Landslides have blocked several highways and disrupted flights, leaving hundreds of travellers -- many returning after celebrating the Hindu festival of Dashain -- stranded.
At least five people are still missing, according to federal disaster officials.
Prime Minister Sushila Karki said government agencies were "fully prepared for rescue and relief".
"Your safety is our utmost concern. Do not hesitate to seek necessary assistance," she said in an address, adding that the government has declared Sunday and Monday public holidays and urged people not to travel unless necessary.
- 'Red alert' -
Across the border in India, at least 20 people were killed in the tea-growing hill district of Darjeeling in West Bengal state after heavy overnight rain unleashed flash floods and landslides that destroyed homes and infrastructure.
"In the wake of last night's heavy cyclone in the Darjeeling hills, over 20 people have lost their lives," said Harsh Vardhan Shringla, a lawmaker in India's upper house.
Footage on Indian television news showed rescue workers using cables to access cut-off regions as raging waters smashed into bridges and caved in roads.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "pained by the loss of lives".
"The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides," he said in a statement on social media.
India's weather department on Sunday issued a red alert for "extremely heavy rainfall" in sub-Himalayan areas, including Darjeeling, until Monday.
Relentless downpours also swelled rivers in neighbouring Bhutan, prompting the Indian army to join rescue efforts.
Military helicopters were deployed to evacuate several civilians stranded in the border town of Phuentsholing, the army said in a statement.
Monsoon rains, usually from June to September, bring widespread death and destruction every year across South Asia, but the number of fatal floods and landslides has increased in recent years.
Experts say climate change has worsened their schedule, frequency and intensity.
The Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development warned in June that communities faced heightened disaster risks this monsoon season.
"Rising temperatures and more extreme rain raise the risk of water-induced disasters such as floods, landslides, and debris flows," it said.
Related Links
Weather News at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Hong Kong's coastal businesses pick up pieces after typhoon
Israel intercepts 13 vessels of humanitarian flotilla heading for Gaza
NATO drone competition highlightes use of autonomous technology in disaster relief
In India's Mumbai, the largest slum in Asia is for sale
Responding to the climate impact of generative AI
Creator says AI actress is 'piece of art' after backlash
Electronic Arts to be bought by Saudi-led consortium for $55 bn
US tech company Cloud HQ announces $4.8 bn data center project in Mexico
Pacific islands youth group wins prize for climate legal action
Satellite partnership advances AquaWatch water quality monitoring
Cracked coatings unlock new pathway for solar-powered clean water systems
Crocodile skin inspires resilient solar desalination breakthrough
Carbon feedback loops could plunge Earth into deep freeze
Antarctic sea ice hits its third-lowest winter peak on record
85 hidden lakes discovered beneath Antarctic ice sheet
Swiss glaciers shrank by a quarter in past decade: study
|
Farming transformed mammal communities worldwide over 50,000 years
Warmer climate boosts north German vineyards; Bumper harvest falls flat for Italy's Asti vineyards
Floods devastate India's breadbasket of Punjab
Fruit fly tests in Greece target invasive species threat
Philippines quake kills dozens as injured overwhelm hospitals
Torrential downpours kill nine in Ukraine's Odesa; Flash floods shut beaches on Spain's Ibiza
Typhoon Bualoi inflicts death, lasting floods on Vietnam
South China cleans up after powerful Typhoon Ragasa
'Dozens' of civilians killed in Niger airstrikes: witnesses
Clashes in DR Congo despite peace efforts
Algeria says army raid kills six militants
Chinese firms pay price of jihadist strikes against Mali junta
Morocco High Atlas whistle language strives for survival
Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers
AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years
New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters