Macron courts Modi in quest for geopolitical 'independence'

Macron took Modi for dinner in the picturesque southern town of Cassis on Tuesday, before Wednesday's visit to the Mediterranean coast and France's second-biggest city, Marseille.
They began the day with a homage to Indian soldiers who died in France during World War I, at the Mazargues military cemetery south of Marseille.
They then inaugurated India's new consulate general in Marseille, an event that drew a small crowd of cheering Indians.
Then it was time for business, with a visit to global sea freight company CMA CGM.
Both leaders have been discussing a project called India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a railway and maritime corridor between India and Europe via the Middle East destined to rival China's Belt and Road Initiative.
"We see the relevance of (the) IMEC projet," Macron said during the visit. "Marseille can be clearly the entry point for the whole European market."
At the end of a French-Indian business forum, Macron had already praised IMEC as a "fabulous catalyst" for "concrete projects and investment".
Paris also hopes to sell billions of dollars worth of Rafale fighter jets to India's navy, as well as submarines of the Scorpene class.
And Macron is aiming for increased cooperation with India in the nuclear energy sector, notably with the development of small modular reactors (SMRs).
- 'Acting as a bridge' -
Wednesday's schedule included a visit to the experimental nuclear fusion facility ITER, an international project aimed at next-level energy generation, in which France and India are involved, as are the United States, Russia and China.
"These countries face tensions in geopolitics, but here they are working together," said the site's director-general, Pietro Barabaschi. "Here everybody leaves their passport at the door," he told AFP.
Modi has visited France during high-profile events before, including for the traditional Bastille Day parade in 2023 and this week's French-organised summit on artificial intelligence (AI).
Macron said at the weekend that the relationship with India's premier is part of France's strategy of seeking an alternative to the superpower rivalry between the United States and China.
"India and France are two great powers who are very closely aligned in our desire to work with the United States of America, and to work with China, but we don't want to be dependent on anybody," Macron said on French television. "We want to be independent."
A former French government minister, who asked not to be identified, told AFP that Macron had "the right intuition" because "Modi, who is leading an emerging power, has found a balanced position between the Americans, the Chinese and the Russians".
But some observers highlight the political dangers for Macron in sidling up to Modi, who is much criticised for his ultra-nationalist Hindu agenda and alleged autocratic stance at home.
"The idea of acting as a bridge between the north and the south is a constant in France's rhetoric," observed Bertrand Badie, an international relations specialist at the Sciences-Po university.
"But this forces Macron to stay silent on the domestic policies" pursued by Modi, he said.
Modi left France in the early afternoon for Washington where he is to meet US President Donald Trump.
Related Links
Global Trade News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Iraq's famed 'hunchback' of Mosul rebuilt brick by brick
NASA radar imagery highlights expanding landslide activity in Los Angeles
How China allegedly contributes to the deadly fentanyl crisis
Pentagon chief visits Mexico border as Trump cracks down on migration
PlayStation Network back online after 24-hour outage
Alloy discovered that barely changes with temperature
Canada's Brookfield to pour EUR20 bn into French AI infrastructure
Big Tech's AI spending rattles markets
Trump-ordered water release wasted billions of gallons: experts
Study highlights later-stage infusion of water on Earth
Can ocean-floor mining oversights help us regulate space debris and mining on the Moon?
How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns
Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes
Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels
Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas
First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg
|
French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs
Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change
Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts
Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution
Novel algorithm taps global fibre networks to enhance earthquake warnings
Global data networks elevate seismic detection through new algorithm
Thousands leave as fresh tremors shake Greece's Santorini
Australia says flood recovery will take time
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
Italy PM named in complaint over freed Libya police head
US conducted air strikes on IS targets in Somalia, Trump says
DRC foreign minister accuses Rwanda of illegal occupation amid M23 conflict
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters