Earth Science News
TRADE WARS
 Macron courts Modi in quest for geopolitical 'independence'
Macron courts Modi in quest for geopolitical 'independence'
 By Francesco Fontemaggi and Juliette Rabat
 Marseille (AFP) Feb 12, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited southern France with a packed schedule on Wednesday, fostering a relationship that Paris sees as an alternative to great power rivalries.

Macron took Modi for dinner in the picturesque southern town of Cassis on Tuesday, before Wednesday's visit to the Mediterranean coast and France's second-biggest city, Marseille.

They began the day with a homage to Indian soldiers who died in France during World War I, at the Mazargues military cemetery south of Marseille.

They then inaugurated India's new consulate general in Marseille, an event that drew a small crowd of cheering Indians.

Then it was time for business, with a visit to global sea freight company CMA CGM.

Both leaders have been discussing a project called India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a railway and maritime corridor between India and Europe via the Middle East destined to rival China's Belt and Road Initiative.

"We see the relevance of (the) IMEC projet," Macron said during the visit. "Marseille can be clearly the entry point for the whole European market."

At the end of a French-Indian business forum, Macron had already praised IMEC as a "fabulous catalyst" for "concrete projects and investment".

Paris also hopes to sell billions of dollars worth of Rafale fighter jets to India's navy, as well as submarines of the Scorpene class.

And Macron is aiming for increased cooperation with India in the nuclear energy sector, notably with the development of small modular reactors (SMRs).

- 'Acting as a bridge' -

Wednesday's schedule included a visit to the experimental nuclear fusion facility ITER, an international project aimed at next-level energy generation, in which France and India are involved, as are the United States, Russia and China.

"These countries face tensions in geopolitics, but here they are working together," said the site's director-general, Pietro Barabaschi. "Here everybody leaves their passport at the door," he told AFP.

Modi has visited France during high-profile events before, including for the traditional Bastille Day parade in 2023 and this week's French-organised summit on artificial intelligence (AI).

Macron said at the weekend that the relationship with India's premier is part of France's strategy of seeking an alternative to the superpower rivalry between the United States and China.

"India and France are two great powers who are very closely aligned in our desire to work with the United States of America, and to work with China, but we don't want to be dependent on anybody," Macron said on French television. "We want to be independent."

A former French government minister, who asked not to be identified, told AFP that Macron had "the right intuition" because "Modi, who is leading an emerging power, has found a balanced position between the Americans, the Chinese and the Russians".

But some observers highlight the political dangers for Macron in sidling up to Modi, who is much criticised for his ultra-nationalist Hindu agenda and alleged autocratic stance at home.

"The idea of acting as a bridge between the north and the south is a constant in France's rhetoric," observed Bertrand Badie, an international relations specialist at the Sciences-Po university.

"But this forces Macron to stay silent on the domestic policies" pursued by Modi, he said.

Modi left France in the early afternoon for Washington where he is to meet US President Donald Trump.

Related Links
 Global Trade News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TRADE WARS
Trump's trade tempest: Week one
 Paris (AFP) Feb 7, 2025
 In just one week, US President Donald Trump's turbulent trade tussle with rivals and allies triggered tit-for-tat moves, more tariff threats and tense talks, leaving the world bracing for more. Here is a look at the nascent trade war: - China sequel - Trump announced last weekend that he would slap tariffs on imports from China, Mexico and Canada in response to the "extraordinary threat" posed by illegal immigration and drugs. On Tuesday, as promised, Chinese products were hit with 10 pe ... read more
TRADE WARS
Iraq's famed 'hunchback' of Mosul rebuilt brick by brick

 NASA radar imagery highlights expanding landslide activity in Los Angeles

 How China allegedly contributes to the deadly fentanyl crisis

 Pentagon chief visits Mexico border as Trump cracks down on migration
TRADE WARS
PlayStation Network back online after 24-hour outage

 Alloy discovered that barely changes with temperature

 Canada's Brookfield to pour EUR20 bn into French AI infrastructure

 Big Tech's AI spending rattles markets
TRADE WARS
Trump-ordered water release wasted billions of gallons: experts

 Study highlights later-stage infusion of water on Earth

 Can ocean-floor mining oversights help us regulate space debris and mining on the Moon?

 How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns
TRADE WARS
Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes

 Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels

 Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas

 First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg
TRADE WARS
French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs

 Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change

 Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts

 Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution
TRADE WARS
Novel algorithm taps global fibre networks to enhance earthquake warnings

 Global data networks elevate seismic detection through new algorithm

 Thousands leave as fresh tremors shake Greece's Santorini

 Australia says flood recovery will take time
TRADE WARS
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital

 Italy PM named in complaint over freed Libya police head

 US conducted air strikes on IS targets in Somalia, Trump says

 DRC foreign minister accuses Rwanda of illegal occupation amid M23 conflict
TRADE WARS
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.