Massive eruptions did not trigger dinosaur extinction

For decades, scientists have debated whether the dramatic lava flows on the Indian continent - occurring before and after the meteorite impact - contributed to the extinction of dinosaurs. These volcanic events released vast amounts of CO2, dust, and sulfur, altering the climate on different timescales compared to the meteorite's immediate and catastrophic impact.
"These volcanic eruptions and associated CO2 and sulfur releases would have had drastic consequences for life on Earth," said Lauren O'Connor of Utrecht University. "But these events occurred millennia before the meteorite impact and probably played only a small part in the extinction of dinosaurs."
The analysis of ancient bacterial membrane molecules preserved in fossil peats allowed researchers to establish a detailed temperature timeline leading up to the extinction event. "This timeline helps us compare climatic changes with the fossil record to better understand the sequence of events," O'Connor noted.
Research Report:Terrestrial evidence for volcanogenic sulfate-driven cooling event ~30 ka before the Cretaceous - Paleogene mass extinction
Related Links
Utrecht University
Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Sri Lanka navy rescues boat of 100 Rohingya refugees
Mexico encourages citizens to drop off firearms at churches
Macron extends visit to cyclone-hit Mayotte after locals vent anger
Tackling climate, nature separately risks worsening crises: UN
University of Texas at San Antonio establishes center for advancing space technology
Astroscale's ADRAS-J demonstrates key 15-meter proximity to space debris
AI startup Databricks raises $10 bn as value soars
New type of quasiparticle discovered in magnetic materials
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970
UK's biggest water supplier wins lifeline as customer bills hiked
Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution
Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution
One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland
Warmer winter melts incomes of China's ice cutters
Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems
Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
|
Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms
The energy return on investment of global agriculture
Japan farmer who stole 200 kg spring onions blames summer heat
Agricultural land at river confluences reduces flood risks
Spain central bank raises 2024 growth forecast despite floods
Cyclone Chido death toll in Mozambique rises to 73
One in 5 properties in England now at risk of flooding
Loss and redemption: tsunami survivors and the sea
Digital Earth Africa launches coastal monitoring tool for informed decision making
Mali junta renames colonial French street names
UAE says will not arm Sudan paramilitary RSF: White House
Mali army says captured Islamic State group figure
Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
Traces of 10000-year-old rice beer unearthed at neolithic site in China
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters