Three dead as massive waves slam Peru, Ecuador and Chile

Ecuador's secretary for risk management, Jorge Carillo, told a media conference that an "extreme event" was occurring and warned that similar phenomena could be expected in the future.
He added that "unfortunately, we have two deaths, both recorded" in Ecuador's southwestern Manta region.
Another was recorded in Chile, the country's navy said, after a 30-year-old man was found dead at a beach.
In Peru, almost all ports were closed because of the constant battering of waves, the head of the naval Oceanographic Department, Enrique Varea, told the broadcaster Canal N.
He forecast that the big waves "will continue in coming days," but expected them to calm somewhat from Monday, and to return more to normal in the first days of January.
Images shown on local media showed jetties and public squares submerged in some parts of Peru, sending residents fleeing to higher ground.
The waves, according to the Peruvian navy, are being generated off the US coast by winds along the ocean's surface.
Many beaches along the central and northern stretches of the country were closed to prevent risk to human life, authorities said.
Many fishing boats were damaged, while those that were spared were still unable to work in the dangerous conditions.
"We need help from authorities. Here, we've lost some 100 boats," one fisherman told TV Peru.
"I'm 70 years old and I've never seen such unusual and strong waves," he said.
Thirty-one fishermen stranded in the swell were rescued Saturday afternoon by the navy, while one told local radio that around 180 more remained at sea.
The city of Callao, which sits adjacent to the capital Lima and is home to Peru's largest port, has closed several beaches and barred tourist from venturing out.
"The most affected have been the fishermen," Roberto Carrillo Zavala, mayor of La Cruz district, in the country's north, told AFP after surveying damage via helicopter with Peru's Minister of Defense Walter Astudillo Chavez.
"We hope nothing more happens, as this would significantly impact the economy."
The phenomenon began on Christmas and will last until January 1, according to Peru's National Emergency Operations Center.
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Japan's Wajima craftmakers see hope in disaster-hit region
What we know about disappearance of four Ecuadoran minors
Felipe VI urges Spain to learn from floods in Christmas message
Blogs to Bluesky: social media shifts responses after 2004 tsunami
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence
Unlocking new potential in 2D superconducting polymers
Materials with unexpected electronic properties found in twisted layers
HKUST unveils high-speed thermal-electric aerosol printer for piezoelectric biofilm production
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970
One dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed amid massive waves
Key public service makes quiet return in Gaza
Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot
ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting
One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland
Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems
Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
|
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations
Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms
China launches investigation into beef imports
The energy return on investment of global agriculture
Tears, prayers as Asia mourns tsunami dead 20 years on
The tsunami detection buoys safeguarding lives in Thailand
Mayotte cyclone likely to have killed 'dozens' not '1000s'; Mozambique death toll rises to 120
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, spewing columns of lava
10 civilians killed in 'accidential' Nigerian army strike
France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal
US says kills two Al-Shabaab fighters in airstrike; Gabon jails eight officers over torture
DR Congo president makes changes at top of armed forces
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters