Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Tens of thousands protest over Spain flood response
Tens of thousands protest over Spain flood response
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Valencia, Spain (AFP) Dec 29, 2024

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated on Sunday in Valencia, hit hard by recent floods, in the latest such protest over the government response to the unprecedented natural disaster.

The October 29 tragedy killed 231 people and devastated swathes of the eastern Valencia region, leaving thousands of victims to spend Christmas without loved ones, homes or property in the traditionally Catholic country.

On Sunday, some 80,000 people, according to regional police, again denounced the handling of Spain's deadliest natural disaster in decades.

"After everything that has happened with the floods, no politician has resigned, nor have there been any consequences, nor are they doing anything", said Enrique Soriano.

Much of the popular anger has been directed at the head of the Valencia region, Carlos Mazon, with protesters shouting "murderer" and "criminal" and carrying signs reading "Mazon resign".

"Mazon did not do his job. And those who don't do their job have to go to the streets. Especially a civil servant", said Amparo Mateos from the town of Picana.

The anger is acutely raw in Valencia, which bore the brunt of the disaster: out of the 231 people killed in the disaster, 223 were in the Valencia region. Four people are still listed as missing.

It marked a third major demonstration in Valencia over the government response, following protests held on November 9 and 30 that attracted 130,000 and 100,000 people, respectively, according to Valencia police.

Much of the anger has been focused on the fact that many residents received telephone alerts after water was already engulfing their homes, while some municipalities went without aid for days, relying on volunteers for immediate rescue work.

The popular fury was on stark display during a November 3 visit to the epicentre of the disaster by Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia, alongside Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Mazon, when survivors pelted the delegations with mud in images that stunned the country.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
One in 5 properties in England now at risk of flooding
 London (AFP) Dec 17, 2024
 Around one in five properties in England are at risk of flooding, a 15 percent increase from 2018, the Environment Agency warned Tuesday using models incorporating new localised data and climate change projections. Around 6.3 million homes and businesses are located in areas at risk of flooding from one or a combination of rivers, the sea and surface water, up from 5.5 million when the last assessment was conducted in 2018. "With climate change, the total number of properties in areas at risk f ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Japan's Wajima craftmakers see hope in disaster-hit region

 What we know about disappearance of four Ecuadoran minors

 Felipe VI urges Spain to learn from floods in Christmas message

 Blogs to Bluesky: social media shifts responses after 2004 tsunami
SHAKE AND BLOW
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence

 Unlocking new potential in 2D superconducting polymers

 Materials with unexpected electronic properties found in twisted layers

 HKUST unveils high-speed thermal-electric aerosol printer for piezoelectric biofilm production
SHAKE AND BLOW
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970

 One dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed amid massive waves

 Key public service makes quiet return in Gaza

 Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot
SHAKE AND BLOW
ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting

 One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland

 Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems

 Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
SHAKE AND BLOW
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations

 Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms

 China launches investigation into beef imports

 The energy return on investment of global agriculture
SHAKE AND BLOW
Tears, prayers as Asia mourns tsunami dead 20 years on

 The tsunami detection buoys safeguarding lives in Thailand

 Mayotte cyclone likely to have killed 'dozens' not '1000s'; Mozambique death toll rises to 120

 Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, spewing columns of lava
SHAKE AND BLOW
10 civilians killed in 'accidential' Nigerian army strike

 France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal

 US says kills two Al-Shabaab fighters in airstrike; Gabon jails eight officers over torture

 DR Congo president makes changes at top of armed forces
SHAKE AND BLOW
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights

 US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked

 Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.